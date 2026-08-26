Gary is Majority Black and Out of Power
A city built on the steel industry which became a pioneer in African American political representation has faced massive population loss and now a power outage which lasted more than two weeks
By Abayomi Azikiwe
Editor, Pan-African News Wire
Wednesday August 26, 2026
Political Review
Gary, Indiana has been a focal point for discussion among the African American people across the United States due to a storm which caused a power outage lasting more than two weeks.
With a 76% African American population many believe that institutional racism could have played a part in the delay in restoring electricity in the municipality.
Gary and northwest Indiana have also been the location for data centers whose operations have had a negative impact on Gary and nearby communities along with other regions throughout the United States. The outage, which began on August 11, plunged Gary into complete darkness.
People suffered from the spoilage of food while the darkness and extreme heat threatened the well-being of the 67,000 residents of the city. The Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), the monopoly power firm, has come under severe criticism for the delay in restoring electricity.
Gary has a high rate of impoverishment involving at least one-third of the city’s population. This can be attributed to deindustrialization of the city after the closure of steel mills over the last four decades.
Gary Mayor Eddie Melton in an interview on August 24 said that the delay in restoring power was “unacceptable.” The mayor later made a direct appeal to the White House for assistance in resolving the crisis.
In social media posts emanating from Gary, people complained about the delay in power restoration. Many also decried the fact that the situation in Gary was not receiving national press coverage. The information about what was happening inside the city was circulated by residents and their families. Others who formerly lived in Gary and still had relatives there played a role in publicizing the situation in the northwest Indiana city.
In a transcription of the statement Melton delivered via livestream, emphasized that:
“Twelve days is too long for parents to worry about their children, and for businesses to lose revenue, and for families to wonder when the relief is finally going to come. Today, I want the people of Gary to know this. I want you to know that I share their frustration.” (https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/aug/24/gary-indiana-mayor-power-outages-storm)
As power was being slowly restored in Gary and neighboring communities, humanitarian efforts were being carried out to supply food and water to the people. Those who had automobiles and money to travel left the city to stay with relatives and friends until the power was turned back on. Nonetheless, many people did not have the capability to travel to other cities and were forced to suffer until the situation changed.
The August 11 storm was characterized by 99 mph winds which brought down power lines and prompted flooding. Due to the fact that NIPSCO did not conduct ongoing work to remove trees surrounding power lines, the damage was quite extensive and posed challenges to repair.
In a report published by the Indianapolis Recorder, it attempts to analyze what could have caused such extensive damage:
“The power company has said Gary experienced the most widespread outage of any community in its Indiana territory. The utility is targeting 11:59 p.m. Aug. 25 for full restoration in Gary, making the city one of the last Northwest Indiana communities expected to have power fully restored. But windspeed alone doesn’t explain how the storm — classified as a derecho — could leave so much of a city without electricity for nearly two weeks. Atmospheric and environmental researchers say the devastation resulted from a punishing combination: unusually broad and sustained straight-line winds sweeping across rain-saturated soil, uprooting trees that then crashed into an electrical system heavily dependent on overhead power lines. The scale of the damage also raises a longer-term question: What investments can make electrical systems more resilient to severe storms?” (https://indianapolisrecorder.com/gary-power-outage-why-lasting/)
Obviously, preparations for natural disasters could avoid such situations as occurred in Gary and other northwest Indiana cities. Yet, in the US there is very limited investment in avoiding disasters as well as relief from such occurrences.
Funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is far less than what is required amid the worsening conditions brought on by climate change. In addition, the Trump administration has also slashed funding for the National Weather Service (NWS) and National Public Radio (NPR) which broadcast reports in areas which are lacking in local coverage.
Moreover, the ideological orientation of the MAGA Republicans who control the White House, Congress and the Supreme Court is one of climate change denialists. At present the government is mainly concerned about maximizing profits for the multinational corporations and the initiation of wars in Asia, Africa and Latin America.
Gary Has Been in Decline for Decades
As an industrial hub in northwest Indiana, Gary was a center for the Great Migration of African Americans from the rural South to the North. Black people poured into the city during the period between World War I until the post-World War II era.
The New York Times reported on the population loss and de-industrialization of Gary in an extensive article in February 2024. This entry in the Times said:
“Gary, Ind., was once a symbol of American innovation. The home of U.S. Steel’s largest mill, Gary churned out the product that built America’s bridges, tunnels and skyscrapers. The city reaped the rewards, with a prosperous downtown and vibrant neighborhoods. Gary’s smokestacks are still prominent along Lake Michigan’s sandy shore, starkly juxtaposed between the eroding dunes and Chicago’s towering silhouette to the northwest. But now they represent a city looking for a fresh start. More than 10,000 buildings sit abandoned and the population of 180,000 in the 1960s has dropped by more than half. Poverty, crime and an ignoble moniker — ‘Scary Gary’ — deter private investors and prospective homeowners.” (https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/03/business/economy/gary-indiana-economy.html)
During the 1960s and early 1970s, Gary represented hope for the African American people in their quest for political power which emerged as a byproduct of the Civil Rights and Black Power Movements. Richard Hatcher was elected mayor in 1967 illustrating the growing strength of the voting power of African Americans.
Hatcher was an attorney who was elected to the City Council in 1963. His election to the mayoral office took place in November 1967. Hatcher along with Carl B. Stokes of Cleveland, who was also elected in 1967, represented the first African Americans to be elected mayors in municipalities with more than 100,000 people.
Later in 1972, Gary was the scene of the National Black Political Convention (NBPC) in March of that year. The NBPC brought together an estimated 3,000 delegates from various states. Several thousands more attended as observers making it the largest national convention ever held by African Americans.
During this period African Americans were being elected as mayors, city councilpersons, commissioners, sheriffs, judges and mayors in areas across the North, Midwest, South and West coasts. These electoral victories had taken place initially during and in the aftermath of mass demonstrations, boycotts, strikes and urban rebellions.
However, by the mid-1970s, a major restructuring of the US and world economy was beginning to take shape. In Gary as well as other industrial cities such as Detroit, Cleveland, Flint, etc., massive job losses occurred.
The collapse in job and business opportunities precipitated the decline in populations who were moving to suburban areas outside the industrial cities and to other regions of the country particularly in the South. With the decline in populations in the industrial cities, the rates of poverty increased.
In order to fully understand the social conditions prevailing in Gary it is essential to review the labor and economy history of the area. These factors along with the failure of multinational power firms and financial institutions to invest in the upgrading of infrastructure within these municipalities and even suburbs, has resulted in the current environmental situation.
Another majority African American city in the mid-South, Memphis, also experienced similar problems in the aftermath of a storm during August. 100,000 customers of the power company in Memphis were out of service.
This is a pattern that has impacted African American communities across the US. Memphis, like Gary, has also been negatively impacted by a data center which is owned by Elon Musk, the former head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
According to an analytical report published by Capital B, it points out:
“When the power goes out in America, it does not go out equally. Research has found that Black communities face higher odds of outages and longer-duration interruptions. In Memphis and Gary, residents and elected officials say those disparities are compounded by poverty, aging infrastructure, and rising pressure on regional power systems…. High minority areas are four times as likely to suffer a blackout compared to predominantly white areas, and, specifically, being Black is associated with nearly two times higher odds of experiencing an outage lasting 24 consecutive hours than white households. In Memphis, this means thousands of households may be struggling for nearly a week in 90-degree heat. Studies show that without electricity, people die at elevated rates, especially people over the age of 65.” (https://capitalbnews.org/memphis-gary-black-communities-power-outages/)
These developments in recent weeks highlight the ongoing national oppression impacting the African American people. Consequently, African Americans and their allies must intensify organizing and mobilizing efforts to fight racism on a multi-faceted level involving economic disempowerment, exploitation, environmental degradation and the need for genuine equality and self-determination.
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