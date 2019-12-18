Cairo Preparing Meeting Between Kiir and Machar: al-Sisi
December 17, 2019 (CAIRO) – Egypt is arranging a meeting in Cairo between South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar, the Egyptian leader Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said Monday.
Al-Sisi reportedly made the remarks on Friday last week on the sidelines of the third edition of the four-day World Youth Forum (WYF).
"We have always been supportive of all efforts made, and still being made, to find a solution and reach ceasefire,” he observed.
The Egyptian leader further observed that Cairo has now adopted a policy of solving problems and extinguishing crises in the continent.
On Tuesday, President Kiir and Machar held a meeting to discuss the pending critical tasks impeding the implementation of the revitilized peace agreement signed in 2018.
South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter denied.
In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.
(ST)
