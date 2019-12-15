CLOSING ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY
Zimbabwe Sunday Mail
President Mnangagwa greets delegates on arrival at the ZANU-PF People's Conference in Goromonzi yesterday. - Picture: Innocent Makawa
CLOSING ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY, THE PRESIDENT AND FIRST SECRETARY OF ZANU-PF, CDE E.D. MNANGAGWA, AT THE ZANU-PF NATIONAL PEOPLE’S CONFERENCE
It is my honour once again to address you as we come to the end of this historic and very successful 18th ZANU-PF Annual National People’s Conference. You all came from all over the country in your huge numbers, mandated by the people and with the desire to improve their quality of life as well as to accelerate the mechanisation, modernisation and growth of our economy. You had questions, you sought clarifications, debated and spoke loudly over all critical issues which will make our party stronger than ever before; and you emphasised those issues which must be undertaken to ensure that our Government delivers quality services to the majority. Together as the leadership of our revolutionary party at various levels, we have heard, we have listened and we shall act. In unity, we have made several resolutions to guide our work in 2020 and the years to follow.
It therefore goes without saying that this conference, which was held under the theme ‘Modernise, Mechanise and Grow the Economy towards Vision 2030’, has been a decisive demonstration and an eloquent expression that our party is moving ahead, is modernising and indeed the party of our future.
You have all contributed immensely to the success of this mega event. I also wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to our invited guests who demonstrated their solidarity support and friendship. We will forever cherish their cordial and fraternal relations. We are particularly encouraged by the re-assuring message from the independent churches of Zimbabwe. We appeal to the body of Christ, the church at large, to continue to intercede and pray for the party and our country.
Comrades Delegates;
As we leave this People’s Conference, let us be guided by our national aspirations and ethos in all our deeds, operations and responsibilities. We only have one country, for which we must all work hard, serving the people wholeheartedly.
The emphatic victories we continue to score during elections demonstrate the deep faith and trust our people have in the party, its leadership, policies and programmes. We must never let them down. We are their servants; they are our masters.
We must equally remain vigilant in defence of the party and at the same time, increasing our membership as well as ensuring that our people are economically productive to grow and prosper our nation.
Those who were wavering in their loyalty to the party and backtracking in their commitment to our philosophies and ideology must introspect and re-commit themselves to the correct party line. Disloyalty and wrong deeds of any kind must be corrected. Kuchera chikomba pasi vopfira.
Comrade Delegates;
The unity, rejuvenation and strengthening of party structures must continue to be our priority. We all must recruit more members, groom and nurture them to be loyal, productive and patriotic members of our party and country.
The party constitution obligates us all, in Article 3, Section 21, sub-sections 2 to 4 to observe and abide by the policies, rules and regulations of the party; to strive continuously to raise the levels of his or her own political social consciousness and undertaking of party policies; and to also strengthen, promote and defend the party and popularise its policies among the people.
I challenge us, therefore, to be pro-activate in this regard and initiate educative and informative dialogue and discussions on all media platforms and across social sectors and levels.
I exhort you to be vigilant in the coming year and going forward. Keep your eyes and ears open. The January nonsense and periodic mischievous activities by opposition elements such as those we witnessed this year must be nipped in the bud.
Never again should we allow the loss of the precious lives of our countrymen to feed the agenda of a notorious few. Let us, therefore, expose their lies and fake news by always preaching the truth and the message of hope among our people. Every citizen must keep their eyes on the ball, and the ball is productivity, unity, peace and harmony.
We are a revolutionary party which has proved over the years that our programmes and activities are people-oriented. Victory in the next harmonised general elections in 2023 should never be seen as an end in itself, but merely as a means to ensure that the will, development and prosperity of the majority of our people is guaranteed for perpetuity. Besides being the party of liberation, we are the party of our future.
The legacy of our heroic forefathers is safe in the hands of Zanu-PF. Hazvivhunzwi kuti arikutonga ndiani. Zviripachena iZanu-PF.
As we go to our respective provinces, districts and wards, I challenge us all to accelerate the implementation of developmental projects in line with devolution.
All our citizens must benefit from the resource endowments in their communities. The people must know that the party and Government will continue to support the empowerment and employment of the youth, women, SMEs, veterans of our liberation struggle and people with disabilities, among others.
Let us shift the population towards a mindset of productivity. We will support projects, projects and more projects across every sector of the economy.
The land must be productive and there is no more room for cellphone farmers. The rains are pounding, let us all go back and diligently work the fields.
The success of our nation depends on how well we are organised; how well we allocate our resources and how well we use our time.
As we execute our responsibilities all of us must strive to be honest, disciplined, transparent, selfless and accountable in our activities inside and outside the party.
The principles of servant leadership must be upheld. These are values and national ethos which must be embedded in us and bequeathed in future generations.
All party members and the nation as a whole must shun retrogressive tendencies such as laziness, indiscipline, greed, corruption, selfishness and immorality, among other voices.
I further challenge every public servant and party member to reform, reinvigorate and turn over a new leaf towards a result-oriented culture. Excuses for non-performances will no longer be tolerated.
Persons charged with the responsibility of implementing Government programmes must deliver. Those who refuse to change and have been busy slowing down Government programmes will be changed.
The responsible departments should move swiftly to prepare for our landmark 40th National Independence. Commemoration, to be held away from the capital city, Harare.
Let us go out and be with the people. After all, our independence is for all Zimbabweans, no matter where they live.
As I said during my opening address to this conference yesterday, let us promote and defend the use of our own currency, the Zimbabwe dollar. To our business community, I urge you to promote investments and experts. The business forums we are making should inspire you to be more productive and improve your efficiencies.
Meanwhile, our Diaspora membership should go back with vigour, to establish, strengthen and consolidate our party structures with the various jurisdictions.
We are one people and our citizens in the Diaspora must be mobilised to drive investment as well as the modernisation and industrialisation of our party and country. All those in the Diaspora must be good brand ambassadors of Zimbabwe.
As we come to the end of this mega event, let these resolutions we have made here embolden us and inspire action. These conferences are not a talking show; we must deliver on our promises. To this, we must remain focused, united in purpose, guided by our party constitution.
Comrades Delegates;
On behalf of the party and the Central Committee, allow me to once again commend you for your support, dedication, loyalty and commitment to the party.
Let us continue to preach the message of unity, peace, discipline, productivity and hard honest work. Tolerance, patience and love for one another to continue to be the hallmark of our party.
Vision 2030 shall be a reality; we must each play our part mu Zanu-PF. Iwe neni tinebasa.
What message will you carry home?
As we close this 18th National People’s Conference, I wish you a safe journey to your respective provinces, districts and wards. Go back home and tell the people that the party is alive; that the party is solid and united. Go home and urge the people to work, to be productive, to love one another and to love their country. The Zimbabwe we all want is possible. Victory is certain! I wish you all a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year. God bless you all! God bless Zimbabwe!
Zimbabwe Sunday Mail
President Mnangagwa greets delegates on arrival at the ZANU-PF People's Conference in Goromonzi yesterday. - Picture: Innocent Makawa
CLOSING ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY, THE PRESIDENT AND FIRST SECRETARY OF ZANU-PF, CDE E.D. MNANGAGWA, AT THE ZANU-PF NATIONAL PEOPLE’S CONFERENCE
It is my honour once again to address you as we come to the end of this historic and very successful 18th ZANU-PF Annual National People’s Conference. You all came from all over the country in your huge numbers, mandated by the people and with the desire to improve their quality of life as well as to accelerate the mechanisation, modernisation and growth of our economy. You had questions, you sought clarifications, debated and spoke loudly over all critical issues which will make our party stronger than ever before; and you emphasised those issues which must be undertaken to ensure that our Government delivers quality services to the majority. Together as the leadership of our revolutionary party at various levels, we have heard, we have listened and we shall act. In unity, we have made several resolutions to guide our work in 2020 and the years to follow.
It therefore goes without saying that this conference, which was held under the theme ‘Modernise, Mechanise and Grow the Economy towards Vision 2030’, has been a decisive demonstration and an eloquent expression that our party is moving ahead, is modernising and indeed the party of our future.
You have all contributed immensely to the success of this mega event. I also wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to our invited guests who demonstrated their solidarity support and friendship. We will forever cherish their cordial and fraternal relations. We are particularly encouraged by the re-assuring message from the independent churches of Zimbabwe. We appeal to the body of Christ, the church at large, to continue to intercede and pray for the party and our country.
Comrades Delegates;
As we leave this People’s Conference, let us be guided by our national aspirations and ethos in all our deeds, operations and responsibilities. We only have one country, for which we must all work hard, serving the people wholeheartedly.
The emphatic victories we continue to score during elections demonstrate the deep faith and trust our people have in the party, its leadership, policies and programmes. We must never let them down. We are their servants; they are our masters.
We must equally remain vigilant in defence of the party and at the same time, increasing our membership as well as ensuring that our people are economically productive to grow and prosper our nation.
Those who were wavering in their loyalty to the party and backtracking in their commitment to our philosophies and ideology must introspect and re-commit themselves to the correct party line. Disloyalty and wrong deeds of any kind must be corrected. Kuchera chikomba pasi vopfira.
Comrade Delegates;
The unity, rejuvenation and strengthening of party structures must continue to be our priority. We all must recruit more members, groom and nurture them to be loyal, productive and patriotic members of our party and country.
The party constitution obligates us all, in Article 3, Section 21, sub-sections 2 to 4 to observe and abide by the policies, rules and regulations of the party; to strive continuously to raise the levels of his or her own political social consciousness and undertaking of party policies; and to also strengthen, promote and defend the party and popularise its policies among the people.
I challenge us, therefore, to be pro-activate in this regard and initiate educative and informative dialogue and discussions on all media platforms and across social sectors and levels.
I exhort you to be vigilant in the coming year and going forward. Keep your eyes and ears open. The January nonsense and periodic mischievous activities by opposition elements such as those we witnessed this year must be nipped in the bud.
Never again should we allow the loss of the precious lives of our countrymen to feed the agenda of a notorious few. Let us, therefore, expose their lies and fake news by always preaching the truth and the message of hope among our people. Every citizen must keep their eyes on the ball, and the ball is productivity, unity, peace and harmony.
We are a revolutionary party which has proved over the years that our programmes and activities are people-oriented. Victory in the next harmonised general elections in 2023 should never be seen as an end in itself, but merely as a means to ensure that the will, development and prosperity of the majority of our people is guaranteed for perpetuity. Besides being the party of liberation, we are the party of our future.
The legacy of our heroic forefathers is safe in the hands of Zanu-PF. Hazvivhunzwi kuti arikutonga ndiani. Zviripachena iZanu-PF.
As we go to our respective provinces, districts and wards, I challenge us all to accelerate the implementation of developmental projects in line with devolution.
All our citizens must benefit from the resource endowments in their communities. The people must know that the party and Government will continue to support the empowerment and employment of the youth, women, SMEs, veterans of our liberation struggle and people with disabilities, among others.
Let us shift the population towards a mindset of productivity. We will support projects, projects and more projects across every sector of the economy.
The land must be productive and there is no more room for cellphone farmers. The rains are pounding, let us all go back and diligently work the fields.
The success of our nation depends on how well we are organised; how well we allocate our resources and how well we use our time.
As we execute our responsibilities all of us must strive to be honest, disciplined, transparent, selfless and accountable in our activities inside and outside the party.
The principles of servant leadership must be upheld. These are values and national ethos which must be embedded in us and bequeathed in future generations.
All party members and the nation as a whole must shun retrogressive tendencies such as laziness, indiscipline, greed, corruption, selfishness and immorality, among other voices.
I further challenge every public servant and party member to reform, reinvigorate and turn over a new leaf towards a result-oriented culture. Excuses for non-performances will no longer be tolerated.
Persons charged with the responsibility of implementing Government programmes must deliver. Those who refuse to change and have been busy slowing down Government programmes will be changed.
The responsible departments should move swiftly to prepare for our landmark 40th National Independence. Commemoration, to be held away from the capital city, Harare.
Let us go out and be with the people. After all, our independence is for all Zimbabweans, no matter where they live.
As I said during my opening address to this conference yesterday, let us promote and defend the use of our own currency, the Zimbabwe dollar. To our business community, I urge you to promote investments and experts. The business forums we are making should inspire you to be more productive and improve your efficiencies.
Meanwhile, our Diaspora membership should go back with vigour, to establish, strengthen and consolidate our party structures with the various jurisdictions.
We are one people and our citizens in the Diaspora must be mobilised to drive investment as well as the modernisation and industrialisation of our party and country. All those in the Diaspora must be good brand ambassadors of Zimbabwe.
As we come to the end of this mega event, let these resolutions we have made here embolden us and inspire action. These conferences are not a talking show; we must deliver on our promises. To this, we must remain focused, united in purpose, guided by our party constitution.
Comrades Delegates;
On behalf of the party and the Central Committee, allow me to once again commend you for your support, dedication, loyalty and commitment to the party.
Let us continue to preach the message of unity, peace, discipline, productivity and hard honest work. Tolerance, patience and love for one another to continue to be the hallmark of our party.
Vision 2030 shall be a reality; we must each play our part mu Zanu-PF. Iwe neni tinebasa.
What message will you carry home?
As we close this 18th National People’s Conference, I wish you a safe journey to your respective provinces, districts and wards. Go back home and tell the people that the party is alive; that the party is solid and united. Go home and urge the people to work, to be productive, to love one another and to love their country. The Zimbabwe we all want is possible. Victory is certain! I wish you all a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year. God bless you all! God bless Zimbabwe!
No comments:
Post a Comment