Global Food Prices Rise
https://www.africanews.com/2019/12/19/global-food-prices-rise-business-africa/
The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) Food Price Index shows an increase of more that 2% in global food prices.
A situation affecting millions of consumers around the world.
The latest FAO Food Price Index shows an increase of 2.7% in November this year, compared to the same period last year, as a result of the climatic damage observed in recent months around the world.
An economist and certified expert at the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, Jean-Marie BIADA shares insight on the phenomenon.
He explores the ramifications on Business Africa show.
