Labour Pays the Price for Brexit Stance
BORIS JOHNSON was returned to office this week following sweeping Tory gains in the general election that revolved around Brexit. Jeremy Corbyn’s attempt to move the campaign over to the NHS and other social issues failed, whilst the shift in favour of a ‘second referendum’ and the openly Remainer stance in his own camp led to a slump in Labour’s support in their northern ‘red wall’ heartlands.
Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson lost her seat to the Scottish nationalists and her party now has just 12 MPs in the new parliament. And Chris Williamson failed to keep his Derby North seat, which fell in the general Tory advance across the country. The MP once tipped to become deputy leader of the Labour Party was drummed out on trumped-up charges of ‘anti-Semitism’ earlier in the year; but Williamson failed to win mass support in his own constituency and lost his deposit after gaining just 635 votes. Veteran campaigner George Galloway likewise failed to make any impact in West Bromwich. Standing as an independent, Galloway won just 489 votes.
The Blairite and Zionist fifth column within the Labour Party is calling on Corbyn to take the blame for Labour’s defeat and stand down immediately. But Labour Party Chair, Ian Lavery, says: “What we are seeing in Labour heartlands is people aggrieved at the fact that the party ignored their view on Brexit. If you ignore democracy the results will come back and bite you.”
Corbyn has called for a “process of reflection” whilst confirming that he will not lead Labour into another election campaign. John McDonnell, Corbyn’s right-hand man, says he has no wish to run for interim leader but the race for the succession has already begun with two leading Labour Remainers already indicating their willingness to stand.
Workers face five more years of oppression and exploitation following the sweeping Tory gains in an election dominated by Brexit. Boris Johnson called for a working majority to “get Brexit done” and he’s more than done that with victories in England and Wales not seen since the Thatcher era. With all but one constituency declared on Friday morning, the Conservatives hold 364 seats, making 47 gains, almost entirely from Labour, to give them a comfortable majority in the 650-strong House of Commons.
The Scottish nationalists won 13 more seats to boost their Westminster bloc, which now stands at 48, making the SNP the third biggest party in the House of Commons. Plaid Cymru held their four Westminster seats, although their overall vote in Wales dipped. But in northern Ireland, the sectarian bigots that propped up Mrs May’s Tory government fared badly in the poll.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) lost two of their Westminster seats including its Westminster leader, Nigel Dodds, who was kicked out of North Belfast by Sinn FÉin. The Social Democratic & Labour Party (SDLP) took South Belfast from the DUP and the Alliance Party, which is aligned to the Liberal Democrats, returned to Westminster after winning a seat formerly held by an independent.
Jeremy Corbyn thanked Labour’s supporters for their valiant campaigning efforts over the last few weeks. “I promised the Labour Party would run the biggest people-powered campaign our country has ever seen,” the Labour leader said. “And you, our members and supporters, have done just that. “You are the heart of our party, and you have campaigned tirelessly to win so we can a build a fairer country. I thank you all.”
BORIS JOHNSON was returned to office this week following sweeping Tory gains in the general election that revolved around Brexit. Jeremy Corbyn’s attempt to move the campaign over to the NHS and other social issues failed, whilst the shift in favour of a ‘second referendum’ and the openly Remainer stance in his own camp led to a slump in Labour’s support in their northern ‘red wall’ heartlands.
Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson lost her seat to the Scottish nationalists and her party now has just 12 MPs in the new parliament. And Chris Williamson failed to keep his Derby North seat, which fell in the general Tory advance across the country. The MP once tipped to become deputy leader of the Labour Party was drummed out on trumped-up charges of ‘anti-Semitism’ earlier in the year; but Williamson failed to win mass support in his own constituency and lost his deposit after gaining just 635 votes. Veteran campaigner George Galloway likewise failed to make any impact in West Bromwich. Standing as an independent, Galloway won just 489 votes.
The Blairite and Zionist fifth column within the Labour Party is calling on Corbyn to take the blame for Labour’s defeat and stand down immediately. But Labour Party Chair, Ian Lavery, says: “What we are seeing in Labour heartlands is people aggrieved at the fact that the party ignored their view on Brexit. If you ignore democracy the results will come back and bite you.”
Corbyn has called for a “process of reflection” whilst confirming that he will not lead Labour into another election campaign. John McDonnell, Corbyn’s right-hand man, says he has no wish to run for interim leader but the race for the succession has already begun with two leading Labour Remainers already indicating their willingness to stand.
Workers face five more years of oppression and exploitation following the sweeping Tory gains in an election dominated by Brexit. Boris Johnson called for a working majority to “get Brexit done” and he’s more than done that with victories in England and Wales not seen since the Thatcher era. With all but one constituency declared on Friday morning, the Conservatives hold 364 seats, making 47 gains, almost entirely from Labour, to give them a comfortable majority in the 650-strong House of Commons.
The Scottish nationalists won 13 more seats to boost their Westminster bloc, which now stands at 48, making the SNP the third biggest party in the House of Commons. Plaid Cymru held their four Westminster seats, although their overall vote in Wales dipped. But in northern Ireland, the sectarian bigots that propped up Mrs May’s Tory government fared badly in the poll.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) lost two of their Westminster seats including its Westminster leader, Nigel Dodds, who was kicked out of North Belfast by Sinn FÉin. The Social Democratic & Labour Party (SDLP) took South Belfast from the DUP and the Alliance Party, which is aligned to the Liberal Democrats, returned to Westminster after winning a seat formerly held by an independent.
Jeremy Corbyn thanked Labour’s supporters for their valiant campaigning efforts over the last few weeks. “I promised the Labour Party would run the biggest people-powered campaign our country has ever seen,” the Labour leader said. “And you, our members and supporters, have done just that. “You are the heart of our party, and you have campaigned tirelessly to win so we can a build a fairer country. I thank you all.”
No comments:
Post a Comment