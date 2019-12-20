Friday, December 20, 2019

Spokesman for Academy of Defence Science of DPRK Issues Statement
Pyongyang, December 14 (KCNA) -- Another crucial test was successfully conducted at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground from 22:41 to 22:48 on December 13, 2019.

Our defence scientists were greatly honored to receive warm congratulations from the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea on the spot.

The research successes being registered by us in defence science one after another recently will be applied to further bolstering up the reliable strategic nuclear war deterrent of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)