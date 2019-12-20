Spokesman for Academy of Defence Science of DPRK Issues Statement
Our defence scientists were greatly honored to receive warm congratulations from the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea on the spot.
The research successes being registered by us in defence science one after another recently will be applied to further bolstering up the reliable strategic nuclear war deterrent of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
