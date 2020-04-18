Coronavirus: Africa's Most Impacted, Cases Pass 18,000, Egypt Retakes Top Spot
Africa News
17/04 - 09:50
There are two African countries that have not recorded a case of coronavirus as of April 11. 52 countries have officially recorded cases. The death toll is past nearing 900 whiles recoveries are also past 3,000. Cases have also passed the 16,000 mark.
The only region with virus-free countries being southern Africa where Comoros and Lesotho have yet to confirm cases. Sao Tome and Principe in Central Africa officially recorded cases on April 6. Becoming the 52nd African country and the final in Central Africa.
Major stats as at April 17:
Confirmed cases = 18,441
Number of deaths = 966
Recoveries = 4,344
Infected countries = 52
Virus-free countries = 2 (Lesotho, Comoros)
Most impacted nations per region (as of April 17)
The basic records are referenced from the African Union’s Africa Center for Disease Control, Africa CDC and the John Hopkins hospital LIVE portal, we also prioritize tallies from trusted national sources.
Southern Africa = South Africa; 2,605 cases, 48 deaths, 903 recoveries
East Africa = Djibouti; 591 cases, 2 deaths, 73 recoveries
West Africa = Ivory Coast; 688 cases, 6 deaths, 193 recoveries
Central Africa = Cameroon; 996 cases, 22 deaths, 164 recoveries
North Africa = Egypt; 2,673 cases, 196 deaths, 596 recoveries
Egypyt overtakes South Africa as Africa’s most impacted with 2,673 against South Africa’s 2,605 as of April 17
Djibouti topples Mauritius as East Africa’s most impacted as of April 14
Ivory Coast topples Burkina Faso as West Africa’s most impacted as of April 14
As of April 10, Egypt retakes spot as North Africa’s most impacted
As of April 2; Algeria toppled Egypt to become the most impacted North African country
South Sudan confirmed index case on April 5, becoming 51st country to record an infection
Sao Tome and Principe confirmed index cases on April 6, becoming 52nd country to record an infection
The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs.
Experts are currently advocation mass testing as cases of local transmission grow in a number of countries. Most countries are enforcing lockdowns, curfews to combat spread and improve containment of confirmed cases.
Africa News
17/04 - 09:50
There are two African countries that have not recorded a case of coronavirus as of April 11. 52 countries have officially recorded cases. The death toll is past nearing 900 whiles recoveries are also past 3,000. Cases have also passed the 16,000 mark.
The only region with virus-free countries being southern Africa where Comoros and Lesotho have yet to confirm cases. Sao Tome and Principe in Central Africa officially recorded cases on April 6. Becoming the 52nd African country and the final in Central Africa.
Major stats as at April 17:
Confirmed cases = 18,441
Number of deaths = 966
Recoveries = 4,344
Infected countries = 52
Virus-free countries = 2 (Lesotho, Comoros)
Most impacted nations per region (as of April 17)
The basic records are referenced from the African Union’s Africa Center for Disease Control, Africa CDC and the John Hopkins hospital LIVE portal, we also prioritize tallies from trusted national sources.
Southern Africa = South Africa; 2,605 cases, 48 deaths, 903 recoveries
East Africa = Djibouti; 591 cases, 2 deaths, 73 recoveries
West Africa = Ivory Coast; 688 cases, 6 deaths, 193 recoveries
Central Africa = Cameroon; 996 cases, 22 deaths, 164 recoveries
North Africa = Egypt; 2,673 cases, 196 deaths, 596 recoveries
Egypyt overtakes South Africa as Africa’s most impacted with 2,673 against South Africa’s 2,605 as of April 17
Djibouti topples Mauritius as East Africa’s most impacted as of April 14
Ivory Coast topples Burkina Faso as West Africa’s most impacted as of April 14
As of April 10, Egypt retakes spot as North Africa’s most impacted
As of April 2; Algeria toppled Egypt to become the most impacted North African country
South Sudan confirmed index case on April 5, becoming 51st country to record an infection
Sao Tome and Principe confirmed index cases on April 6, becoming 52nd country to record an infection
The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs.
Experts are currently advocation mass testing as cases of local transmission grow in a number of countries. Most countries are enforcing lockdowns, curfews to combat spread and improve containment of confirmed cases.
No comments:
Post a Comment