Cubans Who Aided Cruise Ship Passengers All Covid-19 Free
Yenia Silva Correa | informacion@granma.cu
April 9, 2020 10:04:45
Photo: Ricardo López Hevia
On the morning of April 2, forty-three individuals involved in the humanitarian operation March 18, to repatriate passengers stranded on the British cruise ship MS Braemar, were discharged from isolation centers.
Cuba responded to the call for help of 682touristsand 381 crew members aboard the ship, several with COVID-19, which had fallen on deaf ears in several ports in the region, including the United States, in what was another achievement of Cuban medicine and of our public health system, another sign of the solidarity that, despite the risks, has always characterized our country.
Fidel's socialist Cuba responded as best it can: with respect and love. But that expression of caring for those who need it most is not new; it is present in more than 60 nations, and now in more than a dozen brigades fighting the virulent illness in other countries.
When it was announced that the island would facilitate the repatriation of passengers and crew on the MS Braemar, there were those who questioned the decision, attempting to sully the image of our nation by asserting that Cuba was not caring for its own, a crude lie about a country that protects the health of its entire population in an exemplary fashion, not only in times of COVID-19, allocating a large portion of our state budget to public health. And all internationally established preventative measures were taken to protect Cubans involved in helping those aboard the ship.
Today, drivers, customs officers and all those who exposed themselves to possible infection, in the interest of helping other human beings, are now confirmed free of the virus, after completing the isolation period in quarantine as mandated by Cuba's COVID-19 Prevention and Control Plan.
Yenia Silva Correa | informacion@granma.cu
April 9, 2020 10:04:45
Photo: Ricardo López Hevia
On the morning of April 2, forty-three individuals involved in the humanitarian operation March 18, to repatriate passengers stranded on the British cruise ship MS Braemar, were discharged from isolation centers.
Cuba responded to the call for help of 682touristsand 381 crew members aboard the ship, several with COVID-19, which had fallen on deaf ears in several ports in the region, including the United States, in what was another achievement of Cuban medicine and of our public health system, another sign of the solidarity that, despite the risks, has always characterized our country.
Fidel's socialist Cuba responded as best it can: with respect and love. But that expression of caring for those who need it most is not new; it is present in more than 60 nations, and now in more than a dozen brigades fighting the virulent illness in other countries.
When it was announced that the island would facilitate the repatriation of passengers and crew on the MS Braemar, there were those who questioned the decision, attempting to sully the image of our nation by asserting that Cuba was not caring for its own, a crude lie about a country that protects the health of its entire population in an exemplary fashion, not only in times of COVID-19, allocating a large portion of our state budget to public health. And all internationally established preventative measures were taken to protect Cubans involved in helping those aboard the ship.
Today, drivers, customs officers and all those who exposed themselves to possible infection, in the interest of helping other human beings, are now confirmed free of the virus, after completing the isolation period in quarantine as mandated by Cuba's COVID-19 Prevention and Control Plan.
No comments:
Post a Comment