Díaz-Canel: In Facing Covid-19, Everyone Depends on Every One of Us
Leticia Martínez | informacion@granma.cu
March 27, 2020 09:03:18
Photo: Ismael Batista
During yesterday’s meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in Cuba, President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez commented, “To the degree that everyone understands the responsibility of everyh one of us to others, we will be able to more efficiently confront the new coronavirus pandemic.”
Presiding the meeting to evaluate implementation of the country’s prevention and control plan, along with Prime Minster Manuel Marrero Cruz, Diaz-Canel insisted, “Everyone of us depends on every one of us, and we all depend on each other.”
He also emphasized majority support for measures adopted and recognized the hard work of health personnel in Cuba and around the world.
Minister of Public Health José Ángel Portal Miranda presented the daily update on Covid-19 in the country, indicating that the total number of confirmed cases has reached 67.
A total of 1,539 persons have been admitted to isolation centers for observation, including 1,423 Cubans and 116 from abroad; while 36,056 persons are being monitored in their homes by primary health care teams.
Also discussed was work being carried out by the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) and Committees for the Defense of the Revolution at the neighborhood level. Teresa Amarelle Boué, Party Political Bureau member and secretary general of the FMC, reported that community leaders and health brigades have visited more than 642,560 families to ensure they have the support needed to confront the health emergency.
