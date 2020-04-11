Egypt to Pay Out the First of Three Grants Totaling EGP 1,500 for Seasonal Workers on Monday
Saturday 11 Apr 2020
The emergency payments are meant to help seasonal workers and those whose incomes were severed because of restrictions on businesses and movement
Starting Monday, and for four consecutive days, Egypt will grant EGP 500 ($32) to around 1.4 million irregular and seasonal workers who became jobless due to the coronavirus outbreak, manpower minister Mohamed Saafan said.
The disbursement is the first of three grants totalling EGP 1,500 in financial assistance to be distributed in the upcoming three months.
The emergency payments are meant to help seasonal workers and those whose incomes were severed because of restrictions on businesses and movement.
Saafan said each beneficiary will be sent a text message with the date of disbursement from either one of 4,000 post offices, 600 schools or an Agricultural Bank of Egypt branch.
The manpower ministry announced last month that the government has approved the allowance for irregular workers, opening for registration on its website www.manpower.gov.eg.
Around 1.9 million have registered to receive the grant; but some 500,000 requests didn't meet the application's requirements.
The disbursement comes a few days after President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi said the government hadn’t disbursed the emergency payments yet because it was still determining the best method to distribute the grant without having the beneficiaries converging on one place.
http://english.ahram.org.eg/News/367046.aspx
Saturday 11 Apr 2020
The emergency payments are meant to help seasonal workers and those whose incomes were severed because of restrictions on businesses and movement
Starting Monday, and for four consecutive days, Egypt will grant EGP 500 ($32) to around 1.4 million irregular and seasonal workers who became jobless due to the coronavirus outbreak, manpower minister Mohamed Saafan said.
The disbursement is the first of three grants totalling EGP 1,500 in financial assistance to be distributed in the upcoming three months.
The emergency payments are meant to help seasonal workers and those whose incomes were severed because of restrictions on businesses and movement.
Saafan said each beneficiary will be sent a text message with the date of disbursement from either one of 4,000 post offices, 600 schools or an Agricultural Bank of Egypt branch.
The manpower ministry announced last month that the government has approved the allowance for irregular workers, opening for registration on its website www.manpower.gov.eg.
Around 1.9 million have registered to receive the grant; but some 500,000 requests didn't meet the application's requirements.
The disbursement comes a few days after President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi said the government hadn’t disbursed the emergency payments yet because it was still determining the best method to distribute the grant without having the beneficiaries converging on one place.
http://english.ahram.org.eg/News/367046.aspx
No comments:
Post a Comment