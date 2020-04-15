Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Factbox: Egypt's Facts and Figures About Coronavirus Outbreak
Wednesday 15 Apr 2020

This March 30, 2020 photo, shows the empty Giza Pyramids on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in Egypt (photo: AP)

Ahram Online has compiled a list of some of the most important figures concerning Egypt’s capabilities and efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

-Egypt has 2,505 confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide, including 183 fatalities. The total number of recoveries from the virus so far stands at 553.

-To date, Egypt has 14 functioning quarantine hospitals, and 30 hospitals have already been prepared for the current phase.

-The health ministry's quarantine hospitals have 2,241 beds and 407 ICU beds, and are equipped with 346 ventilators.

-The ministry has 56 fever and pulmonology hospitals that carry out triage and referral of coronavirus patients before they are taken to quarantine hospitals.

-The health ministry has 25 central laboratories nationwide to perform coronavirus tests.

-Till last week, Egypt has conducted 25,000 coronavirus tests and has increased its capacity to around 2,000 tests a day.

-The health ministry received 477,257 inquiries in March about the coronavirus pandemic through its 105 and 15335 hotlines through 300 operators, including English-speaking ones.

-The Armed Forces have 22 quarantine hospitals equipped with 3,700 beds, 300 ICU beds, and 140 ventilators.

-The military has also set up four mobile field hospitals, with 502 beds.

-The army has set up production lines for facemasks and protective suits with a capacity of 100,000 masks and 1,000 suits a day, while maintaining reserves of 5 million masks. Some 50,000 suits are planned to be produced.

-The higher education ministry has allocated 33 buildings to serve as isolation hospitals at the universities of Cairo, Alexandria, Ain Shams, Assiut, Mansoura, Minya, and Helwan as a first phase, with 5,828 rooms capable of serving 11,304 individuals.

-The cabinet has allocated EGP 2.3 billion to compensate the irregular and seasonal workers affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus, amounting to EGP 500 a month per individual.
