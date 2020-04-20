Needs of Women and Their Leadership in COVID-19 Battle
Milagros Pichardo Pérez | internet@granma.cu
April 16, 2020 12:04:30
Worldwide, 70% of workers in health and social sectors are women. Photo: EFE
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres recently stated the world's response to the COVID-19 emergency must take into account the needs of women and that women's leadership is strengthening efforts to combat the new coronavirus.
This statement is especially valid considering that women represent 70% of workers in health and social sectors, and do three times more unpaid work in homes than men, according to studies.
Given the extreme pressure on health systems and the closure of schools, women are bearing a greater burden, with responsibility for household tasks and the care of sick family members, the elderly and children.
It is women who continue to provide this care in the majority of cases, at a rate already disproportionately high in normal times, a situation that puts women under considerable stress.
Sarah Hendricks, director of the Intergovernmental Division of Policies and Programmes for Women, commented to Europa Press that under pandemic conditions, male violence and sexual exploitation are likely to increase, a tendency that has been noted when households are under pressure.
Hendricks noted, "Experience with other diseases shows that the greater burden of care born by women increases the risk of infection.”
According to experts, she said, authorities in all countries must include a gender perspective in their response to the pandemic.
Milagros Pichardo Pérez | internet@granma.cu
April 16, 2020 12:04:30
Worldwide, 70% of workers in health and social sectors are women. Photo: EFE
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres recently stated the world's response to the COVID-19 emergency must take into account the needs of women and that women's leadership is strengthening efforts to combat the new coronavirus.
This statement is especially valid considering that women represent 70% of workers in health and social sectors, and do three times more unpaid work in homes than men, according to studies.
Given the extreme pressure on health systems and the closure of schools, women are bearing a greater burden, with responsibility for household tasks and the care of sick family members, the elderly and children.
It is women who continue to provide this care in the majority of cases, at a rate already disproportionately high in normal times, a situation that puts women under considerable stress.
Sarah Hendricks, director of the Intergovernmental Division of Policies and Programmes for Women, commented to Europa Press that under pandemic conditions, male violence and sexual exploitation are likely to increase, a tendency that has been noted when households are under pressure.
Hendricks noted, "Experience with other diseases shows that the greater burden of care born by women increases the risk of infection.”
According to experts, she said, authorities in all countries must include a gender perspective in their response to the pandemic.
No comments:
Post a Comment