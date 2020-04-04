US$2m African Development Bank Grant to Fight Covid-19
Sifelani Tsiko Agric, Environment & Innovations Editor
African Development Bank (AfDB) is giving US$2 million emergency assistance to the World Health Organisation (WHO) to help African countries contain the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a statement, the bank said the grant, which is in response to an international appeal by WHO, will be used by the world body to equip regional member groupings to prevent, rapidly detect, investigate, contain and manage detected cases of Covid-19.
The funding will be used to help bolster the capacity of 41 African countries for infection prevention, testing and case management.
WHO Africa will also boost surveillance systems, procure and distribute laboratory test kits and reagents, and support coordination mechanisms at national and regional levels.
“This grant will enable regional member countries to put in place robust containment measures within 48 hours of Covid-19 case confirmation and also support the WHO Africa Region to disseminate information and increase public awareness in communities,” the bank said.
AfDB said the grant will contribute towards a $50 million WHO Preparedness and Response Plan, which other partners including the United Nations system, are also supporting.
Zimbabwe Herald
