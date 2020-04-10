Xi Says China Ready to Continue Helping Venezuela Fight COVID-19
2020/4/10 22:53:14
Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that China stands ready to boost cooperation with Venezuela in COVID-19 prevention and control and continue to help the Latin American country combat the coronavirus disease.
Xi made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro.
