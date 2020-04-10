Friday, April 10, 2020

Xi Says China Ready to Continue Helping Venezuela Fight COVID-19
Xinhua
2020/4/10 22:53:14

Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that China stands ready to boost cooperation with Venezuela in COVID-19 prevention and control and continue to help the Latin American country combat the coronavirus disease.

Xi made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro.
