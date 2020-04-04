Zimbabwe Police in Climbdown, Reverse Order to Ban Sale of Alcohol
Daniel Nemukuyu
Investigations and Special Reports Editor
Zimbabwe Herald
Police and the largest alcoholic beverage company, Delta Beverages, yesterday agreed that supermarkets and registered bottle stores should continue selling alcohol during the 21-day lockdown on condition it will not be publicly consumed.
Those caught drinking beer in public places will be fined up to $500.
Police,however, insisted that drinkers should not gather in public places.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes to clarify on the issue of selling of liquor by supermarkets that have got exemptions (and) are allowed to sell liquor to members of the public for consumption, off-the-premises.
“All licensed bottle stores or outlets who offer off premises sales are reminded to conduct their business according to Covid-19 guidelines.
“Consumers are not allowed to assemble outside such premises or to drink while seated in vehicles as individuals or as groups.
“All purchased liquor should only be consumed in the privacy of individuals’ homes as outlined in the Covid-19 guidelines or exemption structures,” he said.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said public drinking will attract a fine of $500. “Members of the public found drinking beer outside supermarkets or in their cars will be arrested and dealt with according to the law with offenders being made to pay a maximum fine of $500. Individuals who access off-the-premise liquor sales are not allowed to conduct parties at home, invite friends to drink as groups or to operate shebeens during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown,” he said.
On Thursday police announced the ban on all beer sales in retail outlets countrywide in the wake of the 21-day national lockdown.
The ban, according to the police, was meant to minimise social disorder and allow shops to sell only “essential” products during the shutdown.
Meanwhile, police yesterday noted a significant increase in the number of vehicles in Harare’s central business district, saying it was a breach of the lockdown directive.
Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police details had been deployed to arrested defiant motorists.
“We have noted with concern a significant increase in vehicular traffic in Harare in the afternoon, an indication that people were defying the lockdown directive.
“The motorists must drive back home or risk being arrested. We have deployed our officers to deal with them in terms of the law,” he said.
President Mnangagwa last week declared a national 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 that will run until April 16.
The virus has infected over 980 000 people worldwide, killing over 50 000.
In Zimbabwe there are nine confirmed cases of Covid-19 and one death.
Daniel Nemukuyu
Investigations and Special Reports Editor
Zimbabwe Herald
Police and the largest alcoholic beverage company, Delta Beverages, yesterday agreed that supermarkets and registered bottle stores should continue selling alcohol during the 21-day lockdown on condition it will not be publicly consumed.
Those caught drinking beer in public places will be fined up to $500.
Police,however, insisted that drinkers should not gather in public places.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes to clarify on the issue of selling of liquor by supermarkets that have got exemptions (and) are allowed to sell liquor to members of the public for consumption, off-the-premises.
“All licensed bottle stores or outlets who offer off premises sales are reminded to conduct their business according to Covid-19 guidelines.
“Consumers are not allowed to assemble outside such premises or to drink while seated in vehicles as individuals or as groups.
“All purchased liquor should only be consumed in the privacy of individuals’ homes as outlined in the Covid-19 guidelines or exemption structures,” he said.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said public drinking will attract a fine of $500. “Members of the public found drinking beer outside supermarkets or in their cars will be arrested and dealt with according to the law with offenders being made to pay a maximum fine of $500. Individuals who access off-the-premise liquor sales are not allowed to conduct parties at home, invite friends to drink as groups or to operate shebeens during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown,” he said.
On Thursday police announced the ban on all beer sales in retail outlets countrywide in the wake of the 21-day national lockdown.
The ban, according to the police, was meant to minimise social disorder and allow shops to sell only “essential” products during the shutdown.
Meanwhile, police yesterday noted a significant increase in the number of vehicles in Harare’s central business district, saying it was a breach of the lockdown directive.
Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police details had been deployed to arrested defiant motorists.
“We have noted with concern a significant increase in vehicular traffic in Harare in the afternoon, an indication that people were defying the lockdown directive.
“The motorists must drive back home or risk being arrested. We have deployed our officers to deal with them in terms of the law,” he said.
President Mnangagwa last week declared a national 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 that will run until April 16.
The virus has infected over 980 000 people worldwide, killing over 50 000.
In Zimbabwe there are nine confirmed cases of Covid-19 and one death.
No comments:
Post a Comment