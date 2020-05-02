First Case of Coronavirus in the Comoros - President Confirms
Africa News
01/05 - 09:10
The coronavirus pandemic has been confirmed in over 180 countries globally since it was first discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December 2019.
The World Health Organisation, WHO, has since declared it a pandemic due to its spread. All African countries except Lesotho have since recorded cases as governments roll out measures to combat the spread.
In this article, we will share the latest developments as authorities implement measures to contain the spread of the virus, especially on the African continent.
Major African stats: May 1 as of 7:00 GMT:
Confirmed cases = 38,825
Number of deaths = 1,634
Recoveries = 12,543
Infected countries = 51
Virus-free countries = 1 (Lesotho)
