Ghana Coronavirus: 2,169 Cases; Army Chief Visits 'Virus Hospital' Project
Africa News
May 2: Cases rise to 2,169
Ghana’s official May 2 case tally is at 2,169 only one case behind Nigeria’s 2,170. The figure represents 95 new cases from the last tally of 2,074 as of April 30.
Recoveries are up to 229 – an increase of 17 – with 18 deaths so far, the Ministry of Information reported on latest figures received from the Health Ministry.
Nigeria remains the region’s most impacted with Ghana close behind. Ghana is also Africa’s 6th most affected overall.
Meanwhile, the army chief on May 1 visited the site of works on Ghana’s infectious disease isolation and treatment center in the capital Accra. Local media reports that Lt. Gen. Obed Boamah lauded the progress of work during his visit.
Work on the project, which is being sponsored by the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, started two weeks ago with the Ghana Army providing engineering, logistical and security support, among others. It is due for completion by the end of May, state-run Daily Graphic reported.
Work on the project, which is being sponsored by the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, started two weeks ago with the Ghana Army providing engineering, logistical and security support, among others. It is due for completion by the end of May.
Ghana’s official case count as of April 30 stood at 2,074 with 17 deaths and 212 recoveries according to official data. The figure means Ghana maintains top spot in the West African subregion.
The country also beats Cameroon to become the second most impacted in sub-Saharan Africa only behind South Africa. Ghana recorded an increase of 795 cases over a week, i.e. between April 24 – 30.
Meanwhile, the issue of political uncertainty surrounding the upcoming December polls was raised in parliament by the Majority Leader who also doubles as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.
Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said the parliament need to liaise with the election body and other stakeholders on how to proceed if the pandemic eventually scuttles the keenly awaited vote.
“Mr. Speaker, we all have to look at the Electoral Commission to put in the required measures towards the conduct of the election because, the constitution as we all recognize is a bit ambivalent beyond January 7, 2020, when elections cannot be conducted or even in the case of any force Majeure who should be the President.
“There is a bit of some lacuna except to say that for Parliament that in case of any emergence, provision is made and expressed under the constitution on how the life of Parliament is extended by one year in any event not more than four years everything by 12 months. In that period, who becomes the Head of State?
“Is it the Speaker in the absence of the President and Vice President, that is a bit troubling to us as a nation. “In any event, the same constitution provides that when the speaker acts as President within three months, there should be the conduct of an election to elect a President.
“So there is a bit of conflicting situation in the constitution. So Mr. Speaker until all of us agree on something else, noting responsible could be done so I hope that the appropriate thing is done.”
The ban on public gathering which is still in place despite the lifting of a lockdown means that even electoral campaigns are not feasible. The Electoral Commission drew the ire of a section of Ghanaians when it decided to proceed with controversial voter registration in one region.
At the time when the coronavirus cases were rising, opposition voices and a number of civil society organization described the EC’s continued operation as reckless and a danger to the public. A court ruled against it.
Africa News
May 2: Cases rise to 2,169
Ghana’s official May 2 case tally is at 2,169 only one case behind Nigeria’s 2,170. The figure represents 95 new cases from the last tally of 2,074 as of April 30.
Recoveries are up to 229 – an increase of 17 – with 18 deaths so far, the Ministry of Information reported on latest figures received from the Health Ministry.
Nigeria remains the region’s most impacted with Ghana close behind. Ghana is also Africa’s 6th most affected overall.
Meanwhile, the army chief on May 1 visited the site of works on Ghana’s infectious disease isolation and treatment center in the capital Accra. Local media reports that Lt. Gen. Obed Boamah lauded the progress of work during his visit.
Work on the project, which is being sponsored by the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, started two weeks ago with the Ghana Army providing engineering, logistical and security support, among others. It is due for completion by the end of May, state-run Daily Graphic reported.
Work on the project, which is being sponsored by the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, started two weeks ago with the Ghana Army providing engineering, logistical and security support, among others. It is due for completion by the end of May.
Ghana’s official case count as of April 30 stood at 2,074 with 17 deaths and 212 recoveries according to official data. The figure means Ghana maintains top spot in the West African subregion.
The country also beats Cameroon to become the second most impacted in sub-Saharan Africa only behind South Africa. Ghana recorded an increase of 795 cases over a week, i.e. between April 24 – 30.
Meanwhile, the issue of political uncertainty surrounding the upcoming December polls was raised in parliament by the Majority Leader who also doubles as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.
Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said the parliament need to liaise with the election body and other stakeholders on how to proceed if the pandemic eventually scuttles the keenly awaited vote.
“Mr. Speaker, we all have to look at the Electoral Commission to put in the required measures towards the conduct of the election because, the constitution as we all recognize is a bit ambivalent beyond January 7, 2020, when elections cannot be conducted or even in the case of any force Majeure who should be the President.
“There is a bit of some lacuna except to say that for Parliament that in case of any emergence, provision is made and expressed under the constitution on how the life of Parliament is extended by one year in any event not more than four years everything by 12 months. In that period, who becomes the Head of State?
“Is it the Speaker in the absence of the President and Vice President, that is a bit troubling to us as a nation. “In any event, the same constitution provides that when the speaker acts as President within three months, there should be the conduct of an election to elect a President.
“So there is a bit of conflicting situation in the constitution. So Mr. Speaker until all of us agree on something else, noting responsible could be done so I hope that the appropriate thing is done.”
The ban on public gathering which is still in place despite the lifting of a lockdown means that even electoral campaigns are not feasible. The Electoral Commission drew the ire of a section of Ghanaians when it decided to proceed with controversial voter registration in one region.
At the time when the coronavirus cases were rising, opposition voices and a number of civil society organization described the EC’s continued operation as reckless and a danger to the public. A court ruled against it.
No comments:
Post a Comment