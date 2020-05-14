WFP to Launch Humanitarian Flights to Tanzania over COVID-19 Response
Xinhuanet.com -May 14, 2020
The World Food Program (WFP) on Thursday announced the launch of humanitarian flights to Tanzania to provide logistics support for the global COVID-19 response.
The WFP said in a statement that the first passenger flight ferrying humanitarian and health workers into Tanzania will arrive in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Friday.
“This is the first flight of its kind since commercial air services were suspended in Tanzania in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus,” said the statement.
In Tanzania, said the statement, flights for humanitarian and health workers are expected to take place every week, adding that upon arrival in Tanzania, passengers will follow Tanzanian authorities’ regulations for quarantine.
“WFP has a key role to support the government and the whole humanitarian community in ensuring supplies and staff are able to reach where they are needed,” said Michael Dunford, WFP Representative in Tanzania.
“Our experience in running logistics operations has allowed WFP to adapt our programs to provide common logistics services to support the global humanitarian and health response,” added Dunford.
