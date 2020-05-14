Africa’s COVID-19 Cases Surpass 70,000
May 14, 2020
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across Africa rose from 69,578 to 72,336 as of Thursday morning, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday.
Speaking to press, John Nkengasong, Africa CDC Director, said the continental disease and control prevention agency has noted the spread of the disease in 54 African countries.
“25,268 people who have been infected with the COVID-19 have recovered across the continent as of Thursday morning.”
“The number of COVID-19 cases is on an upward trend, with 20,494 new COVID-19 cases confirmed between May 7 and May 13,” said Nkengasong.
The death toll due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the African continent also surged from 2,403 on Wednesday afternoon to 2,475 as of Thursday morning, according to the Africa CDC.
West Africa recorded 6,839 new COVID-19 cases over the last one week followed by North Africa with 5,200 COVID-19 new cases, according to the Africa CDC.
The Africa CDC Director also said South Africa has the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far with some 12,000 cases, followed by Egypt with about 10,000 cases.
