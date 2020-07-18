Death Toll in Algeria from COVID-19 Climbs to 1,028
Algeria’s Health Ministry said in a statement that 10 more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the country’s tally to 1,028.
The number of coronavirus cases reached 20,216 with 527 new infections in the last 24 hours.
A total of 14,351 people in the country have recovered from the virus.
The number of coronavirus cases in Lebanon has reached 2,451 with 32 new infections.
The death toll from the virus rose to 37 after one more fatality was recorded.
As many as 1,455 people have recovered.
In Libya, the government's National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded two more fatalities.
The NCDC said the total number of cases rose to 1,563, including 42 deaths and 370 recoveries.
Jordan reported 15 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 1,198.
Ten people have died so far from the virus and 1,013 have recovered.
Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.
The US, Brazil, India and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.
The pandemic has killed more than 576,700 people worldwide, with more than 13.2 million confirmed cases and over 7.36 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.
*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz from Ankara
