Egypt Reports 929 New Coronavirus Cases, 73 Deaths on Tuesday
Tuesday 14 Jul 2020
Egypt reported 929 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total infection tally to 83,930 since the outbreak began in February.
For the first time since late May, Egypt's daily coronavirus tally fell below the 1,000 mark on 6 July as 969 new infections were recorded.
The figures are below the 1,000 mark for the sixth consecutive day.
The health ministry also reported 73 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 4,008.
The statement said that 569 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 25,554.
http://english.ahram.org.eg/News/374476.aspx
