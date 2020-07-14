Egypt's Chamber of Tourism Establishments Demands Government Reconsider its Restaurant Guidelines, Closing Hours
Egypt’s Chamber of Tourism Establishment demanded the government reconsider its guidelines for restaurants and cafeterias after the lifting of the coronavirus shutdowns and curfew.
In a letter to the tourism ministry, the chamber demanded the reconsideration of the operation capacity limits and working hours in the guidelines issued by the government for restaurants and cafeterias that have reopened.
They must work at 25 percent of dine-in capacity and close at 10pm in the summer season under the new guidelines.
Restaurants are also required to ensure social distancing is maintained during dining.
The chamber stated that delivery services could not compensate financially for the loss of dining in revenues at the 25 percent capacity, and also said that the 10pm closure time was unfair.
It also warned that some restaurant owners may violate the guidelines.
The government, on issuing the new guidelines, said the new closing hours, also applicable to cafes and shops, will not be changed even after the pandemic, in an attempt to regulate work of restaurants, cafes and shops and to conserve energy.
Prior to a nightly curfew put in place in March due to the pandemic, some restaurants and cafes were open 24 hours, while many others would remain open until at least midnight.
Shops were also commonly open until late at night.
