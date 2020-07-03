GERD Talks Still Lack Technical, Legal Agreement: Egypt's Irrigation Ministry
Friday 3 Jul 2020
The Egyptian irrigation ministry said on Friday evening that fundamental differences over the technical and legal aspects of theGrand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) are stillin place between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan.
The ministry's short statement was released on the first day of the new round of tripartite talks.
Talks willcontinue via video conference on Saturday, the statement added.
Sudan said the new round of talks resumed on Friday under the auspices of the African Union, which is headed by South Africa.
The United States, the EU, South Africa, representatives of the AU office and AU Commission as well as AU legal experts attended the session as observers, stated the Egyptian Ministry of Irrigation.
The previous round of negotiations between the three countries, held from 9 to 17 June, failed to produce an accord due to Ethiopia's refusal to enter into a legally binding agreement and its announcement that it will begin filling the dam in July with or without the approval of the two downstream countries.
http://english.ahram.org.eg/News/373578.aspx
