Magufuli Says Why He is Seeking Re-election
Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli during a past visit to Kenya. FILE PHOTO | AFP
Summary
If re-elected in the October General Election, President Magufuli will serve his second and final five-year term until 2025, as provided for in the country's constitution.
The General Election will also be used to choose councillors and Members of Parliament.
XINHUA
DAR ES SALAAM
Tanzanian President John Magufuli, also chairman of the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), has said he is seeking re-election to enable him to complete unfinished projects that started during his first five-year term.
Speaking on Tuesday in capital Dodoma, President Magufuli gave reasons for seeking the re-election shortly after submitting forms from over 1 million CCM members from across the country, who have endorsed him to be the party's flag bearer in the October 2020 General Election.
FLAGSHIP PROJECTS
"When I took office in 2015, CCM planned to implement a number of flagship projects. Some of them have been completed and a number of them are still under implementation.
“My wish is to complete implementation of the unfinished projects in the next five years," President Magufuli said in an address televised live by state-run Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation.
He mentioned projects that were yet to be completed including the standard gauge railway, the 2,115MW Julius Nyerere hydropower in the Rufiji River basin, an international airport in Dodoma, and the purchase of a new ship for Lake Tanganyika aimed at boosting trade with Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
"I believe with unity and hard work we can build a modern Tanzania that every citizen can benefit," said President Magufuli.
However, he admitted that the presidency was a post that faced various hard challenges, adding that "last night, I slept for only three hours after I had spent most of the time dealing with issues".
HIS NOMINATION
CCM's Secretary-GeneralBashiru Ally said the ruling party's top organs, including the National Executive Committee and the Central Committee would endorse President Magufuli's candidacy and submit his nomination to the party's national congress for final approval on July 11.
If re-elected in the October General Election, President Magufuli will serve his second and final five-year term until 2025, as provided for in the country's constitution.
The General Election will also be used to choose councillors and Members of Parliament.
Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa disclosed that some , 29,804,992 Tanzanians have registered to vote in this year's elections, compared to 23,161,440 voters registered in 2015.
Tanzania has a population of about 55 million.
