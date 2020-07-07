Namibia to Roll Out Affordable Housing Project
2020/7/3 10:55:09
Namibia's Vice President Nangolo Mbumba (2nd R), together with other officials, attends the launch and groundbreaking ceremony of an affordable housing project in Windhoek, capital of Namibia, July 2, 2020. Namibia is rolling out an affordable housing project, aiming to construct 600 houses in informal settlements in the capital Windhoek, Minister of Urban and Rural Development Erastus Uutoni said on Thursday. (Photo by Musa C Kaseke/Xinhua)
Namibia is rolling out an affordable housing project, aiming to construct 600 houses in informal settlements in the capital Windhoek, Minister of Urban and Rural Development Erastus Uutoni said on Thursday.
Speaking at a launch event, he said the idea by the Namibian government is not only targeting low income earners, but eventually it would also target middle income earners.
"We are hoping to see the first batch of homes to be made available by November this year," the minister said.
The City of Windhoek's project coordinator Samuel Haraseb said the project forms part of the vision of the Harambee Prosperity Plan, and seeks to address the 84,000 housing backlog in Windhoek.
He said the first phase is looking at delivering 600 houses, with the first 200 to be delivered by the end of 2020, with the 400 to be made available in June 2021.
