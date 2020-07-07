Somalia Covid-19 Cases Exceed 3,000, Death Toll Stands at 92
July 6, 2020
Somalia’s Covid-19 cases have surpassed 3,000, the latest Ministry of Health report has indicated.
The country registered nine cases in the last 24 hours, the ministry said in its report. This brings the country’s Covid-19 tally to 3,006.
Five of the 9 cases are from Banadir region, 3 from Somaliland and 1 from Jubbaland. All but one of the new cases are male.
Meanwhile, 37 more people have fully recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,051. The death toll still stands at 92.
