SWAPO Freedom Fighter Angula Dies
by Okeri Ngutjinazo
FORMER Swapo secretary for labour and one of Namibia's most prominent political prisoners in the late 1980s, Jason Angula, died on Monday at Lady Pohamba Private Hospital in Windhoek.
The cause of his death could not be established.
Angula was freed following an international campaign for his release. He was imprisoned at South Africa's notorious detention centre at Osire, which later became a refugee camp.
President Hage Geingob took to social media to extend his condolences to Angula's family.
“Comrade Jason Angula, a committed freedom fighter, passed on. As a fearless cadre who faced the enemy on the home front, comrade Jason Angula stood firm on the principle of liberating Namibia. I extend my condolences to the family, comrades and friends. The Swapo party salutes you,” he said.
by Okeri Ngutjinazo
FORMER Swapo secretary for labour and one of Namibia's most prominent political prisoners in the late 1980s, Jason Angula, died on Monday at Lady Pohamba Private Hospital in Windhoek.
The cause of his death could not be established.
Angula was freed following an international campaign for his release. He was imprisoned at South Africa's notorious detention centre at Osire, which later became a refugee camp.
President Hage Geingob took to social media to extend his condolences to Angula's family.
“Comrade Jason Angula, a committed freedom fighter, passed on. As a fearless cadre who faced the enemy on the home front, comrade Jason Angula stood firm on the principle of liberating Namibia. I extend my condolences to the family, comrades and friends. The Swapo party salutes you,” he said.
No comments:
Post a Comment