WHO Says Yet Another Daily Record of Virus Cases
FILE - In this May 27, 2020, file photo, individual student photographs of Brooklyn's James Madison High School graduating class of 2020, who were unable to walk a graduation stage this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, line the fence around the school in New York. While New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a hybrid reopen plan in the fall for the nation's largest district, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it is up to him to decide whether schools can open at all. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
GENEVA — The World Health Organization has reported another record in the increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period, at over 230,000.
The U.N. health agency said Sunday the United States again topped the list among countries, with more than 66,000 cases recorded.
The figures don’t necessarily account for delays in reporting of cases, and are believed to far underestimate actual case totals.
Still, the trend line of confirmed cases continues to increase — with three largest counts coming in over the last three days.
The previous record was Friday, with more than 228,000 newly recorded cases worldwide in a 24-hour span.
Overall, the WHO has counted more than 12.5 million confirmed cases and more than 561,000 deaths from COVID-19.
