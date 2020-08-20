AFRICAN UNION SUSPENDS MALI'S MEMBERSHIP AFTER COUP
The suspension will last until constitutional order is restored, it said, demanding the release of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and other senior officials.
Malian soldiers are celebrated as they arrive at the Indipendence square in Bamako on 18 August 2020. Mali's Prime Minister Boubou Cisse called on 18 August 2020, for 'fraternal dialogue' with soldiers who seized a key military garrison and have triggered fears of a coup attempt. Picture: AFP.
Reuters
DAKAR - The African Union has suspended Mali’s membership in response to the ouster by soldiers of its president and government in a coup, the group’s peace and security department said on Wednesday.
