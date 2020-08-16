Chicago Demonstrators Clash With Police, March Into the Loop
A large group of protesters is marching towards Chicago's Loop after demonstrators were involved in multiple clashes with police
August 15, 2020 at 10:34 pm
Multiple demonstrations unfolded in Chicago Saturday as a heavy police presence was reported throughout the city and downtown.
Some groups clashed with police as others marched for miles.
Here's the latest on what happened with Chicago protests:
24 Arrested, 17 Officers Injured After Chicago Protests 'Hijacked,' Police Say
Chicago police say at least 24 people were arrested and 17 officers treated for injuries after large demonstrations in the city's downtown were "hijacked," some becoming violent as officers were beaten with items like skateboards and pepper spray was deployed.
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the day started with peaceful protests on the city's South Side with no reports of arrests or violence as the group traveled for five miles into the downtown area.
"It wasn't until later this afternoon during a separate protest downtown where multiple agitators hijacked this peaceful protest," Brown said.
He noted that people in the crowd used black umbrellas to shield themselves as they changed their appearance before "assaulting officers."
In total, Brown said 24 people were arrested during the demonstrations, four of which were arrested for felonies.
Seventeen officers were treated for minor injuries, after protesters sprayed them with mace and beat them with items including a skateboard, Brown said. Two protesters were also treated for injuries at the scene.
"An officer was just beat in the head with a skateboard repeatedly and it's clear that that was the intent of the agitators," Brown said, adding that video of the incident was expected to be released Sunday.
Protesters March to Chicago's Loop After Clashes With Police
Hundreds of demonstrators took to city streets, some clashing with police in tense standoffs as the group marched through downtown Chicago calling for the defunding of police.
The demonstrations began at Chicago's iconic Bean before the group traveled to Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive, where multiple incidents were reported.
According to footage from the scene, several protesters could be seen scuffling with police blocking streets and pepper spray was used. Multiple arrests were witnessed at the scene, but according to Chicago police, the exact number remains unclear.
Large Group Marches in Downtown Chicago After Clashes With Police
Missing Attachment Police are seen blocking protesters as they march in downtown Chicago following multiple clashes between demonstrators and officers at the scene.
The group then continued to Michigan Avenue and Randolph Street, heading toward Chicago's Loop as city bridges remained lifted, preventing them from crossing the Chicago River.
A heavy police presence was seen in the area with several officers both in front and behind the marching demonstrators and other lines of officers blocking streets.
The group chanted things like "no justice, no peace" as they called for defunding the police and abolishing U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. Among their demands were the removal of police officers from Chicago Public Schools.
Protesters Arrive at Michigan and Wacker with a Strong Police Presence
Protesters arrive to a heavy police presence blocking their path in downtown Chicago. With bridges raised, lines of officers were seen stopping a large group of demonstrators at Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive.
The demonstrators are calling for defunding the police and abolishing ICE. Among their demands were the removal of police officers from Chicago Public Schools.
Bridges Go Up in Chicago Hours Before the City's Restricted Access Begins
Bridges along the Chicago River were raised Saturday as protesters made their way into the Loop toward an expected rally at Grant Park.
This came hours before Chicago officials will enforce a restricted access strategy announced Friday to curb nighttime looting and violence in the city.
Starting at 9 p.m., residents will only be able to access the downtown area through certain bridges. Lake Shore Drive and some expressway exits will be closed until Sunday at 6 a.m.
No comments:
Post a Comment