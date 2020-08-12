Egypt, South Sudan Discuss Strengthening Cooperation in Medical Sector
Ahram Online
Wednesday 12 Aug 2020
Egypt and South Sudan have discussed developing and strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the medical sector.
Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed met with her South Sudanese counterpart Elizabeth Achuei in Juba, where they toured several medical centres in the capital, including the Egyptian Kidney and Dialysis Centre and the Juba Teaching Hospital.
Zayed is accompanying head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service (GIS) Abbas Kamel in the visit to South Sudan as per orders by President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi.
El-Sisi has directed the health minister to provide all necessary medical support to South Sudan.
The GIS chief and the Egyptian health minister have inaugurated the new Egyptian Medical Centre in Juba in an opening that was well-received by South Sudanese citizens and officials.
http://english.ahram.org.eg/News/376580.aspx
No comments:
Post a Comment