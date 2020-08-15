LOCKDOWN EXTENSION TO 15 SEPTEMBER OFFICIALLY GAZETTED
This is done in order for any new or amended regulations by government to announced tonight be legal.
Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at a briefing on the coronavirus in Pretoria on 28 May 2020. Picture: Supplied.
Ayanda Nyathi
Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has officially gazetted the extension of the National State of Disaster which allows the national lockdown.
