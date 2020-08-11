Meeting of Executive Policy Council of WPK Central Committee Held
The Fourth Meeting of the Executive Policy Council of the Seventh Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea took place at the office building of the WPK Central Committee on August 5.
Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the WPK, Chairman of the DPRK State Affairs Commission and Supreme Commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, was present at the meeting.
It was attended by Pak Pong Ju, Ri Pyong Chol, Ri Il Hwan, Choe Hwi, Kim Tok Hun, Pak Thae Song, Kim Yong Chol, Kim Hyong Jun, vice-chairmen of the WPK Central Committee who are members of the Executive Policy Council of the WPK Central Committee, and other officials of major departments of the WPK Central Committee.
Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un presided over the meeting.
The meeting examined and deliberated over the issue of organizing a new department in the WPK Central Committee and studied and discussed the ways to radically improving the personnel affairs system of the Party.
It also appraised the work of cadres in major offices of the government and discussed relevant measures.
The meeting heard a report on the anti-epidemic situation and actual conditions in Kaesong City that has been completely sealed off under the State's top-grade emergency system, discussed and decided on the Party Central Committee's special provision of food and funds to the city in order to stabilize the living of its citizens, and instructed a relevant sector to take immediate measures in this regard.
The Executive Policy Council of the WPK Central Committee also discussed the practical affairs arising in the internal work of the Party and approved their execution.
Making conclusions on the matters discussed at the meeting, Kim Jong Un called upon the members of the Executive Policy Council to decisively improve the work of fields in their charge by displaying a high sense of responsibility and devotion, and organize and do every work in a revolutionary way as required by the idea and policy of the Party Central Committee by maintaining the correct orientation and pivot in their work for faithfully implementing the decision of the Party Central Committee and by scrupulously organizing the work to this end.
KCNA
2020-08-06
