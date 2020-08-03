War Veterans Conference Held, Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Delivers Congratulatory Speech
The Sixth National Conference of War Veterans took place at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang on Monday.
Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and supreme commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, attended the conference.
War veterans and persons of wartime merit took part in the conference.
Also present there were chairmen of provincial Party committees, officials from ministries, national agencies and military organs, the faculties and students of revolutionary schools, and youth and students in Pyongyang.
Amid the playing of the welcome music, Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un appeared on the platform with war veterans.
All the participants burst into rapturous cheers in great reverence for and with absolute confidence in Kim Jong Un who represents the might and dignity of Juche Korea and symbolizes invincibility.
The Supreme Leader warmly waved back to war veterans.
Seen on the platform were Choe Yong Rim, Yang Hyong Sop, Thae Jong Su, Ri Myong Su, Ri Yong Mu, O Kuk Ryol, Kim Si Hak and other war veterans who worked as senior officials of the Party, the government and military organs for a long period.
The platform was also taken by Choe Ryong Hae, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee, first vice-chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK, and Pak Pong Ju, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee, vice-chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and vice-chairman of the WPK Central Committee.
Senior Party and government officials, officials of working people's organizations and leading officials of military organs also took the platform.
Kim Jong Un made a congratulatory speech at the conference.
He extended warm congratulations to the war veterans who participated in the conference, all the participants in the great Fatherland Liberation War and persons of wartime merit on the 67th anniversary of the Korean people's victory in the war.
He also paid high tribute to sung and unsung revolutionary martyrs who dedicated their precious lives to the sacred war for the country's reunification and independence and the people's freedom and happiness and to the martyrs and veterans of the Chinese People's Volunteers who set a genuine example of militant friendship as they assisted the Korean people in their revolutionary war with their blood.
He highly appreciated the heroic life of the victorious wartime generation who performed undying feats and created the noble fighting spirit in the hard-fought war true to the leadership of President Kim Il Sung, and expressed firm belief that the war veterans would steadily hand down the spirit of the 1950s to the rising generations as the lifeblood of faith.
The participants were greatly excited by his congratulatory speech brimming with the deep appreciation and respect and noble comradely love and revolutionary obligation he feels towards the participants in the war.
Kim Sung Un, DPRK Hero and lecturer of the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum, made a speech addressed to the rising generation.
General Kim Il Sung who liberated the nation and wisely led new Korea was precisely the country and the mainstay of faith for our people and fighters of the Korean People's Army during the days of the war, he said, stressing that they brought about the victorious July 27 by fighting with their hearts burning with the indomitable conviction that they would never be deprived of the land won back by the great leader and the thankful country no matter how often they might have to fall and with one mind to defeat the enemy no matter how often they might have to die.
Saying that the war veterans take pride in handing down the spirit of defending the country to the rising generation as a legacy, he expressed the absolute conviction that the DPRK would surely win as it is led by Marshal Kim Jong Un, an iron-willed, brilliant commander.
He then requested the rising generation to uphold better the Supreme Leader and trust, support and follow only the WPK in any adversity, keeping the spirit of defending the country and the revolution displayed in the 1950s as their faith.
Jo Chun Hyok, student of Kim Il Sung University, and Ji Yong Min, officer of the Korean People's Army, made speeches on behalf of youth and service personnel.
The speakers extended warm congratulations and militant salute to the war veterans taking part in the conference, reflecting the mind of all young people and service personnel across the country.
They stressed that they would become the youth heroes, who dedicate their lives for the sake of the Party, revolution and country by carrying forward the spirit and soul displayed in the great era of victorious war and invariably and single-heartedly believe in and follow only the Party in any storm and stress. They also vowed to devotedly defend the Party Central Committee headed by Kim Jong Un and take the lead in implementing Party policies, bearing in mind that the steady flow of the history of winning victory in war and the victory of socialism are guaranteed by the spirit of devotedly defending the leader.
As he warmly congratulated them once again, Kim Jong Un extended warm greetings to all the war veterans across the country who performed immortal exploits which would go down in the history of the country.
