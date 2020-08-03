With the Patriotic Intelligence of Compatriots
The Patriot Knitting Factory, located at the foot of Changgwang Mountain in Jung-gu, Pyongyang-si, was established by the patriotism of Chongryun merchants in the early 1970s.
Even now, pictures of about 20 businessmen who donated facilities are displayed in the factory's history introduction room.
The employees of the factory hold the patriotism of their compatriots and try to increase the number of products and improve the quality.
Production staff member Lee Young-ran said, ``The short-sleeved jackets and sportswear in the shape of the Republic of Korea, which is one of the national symbols, are in high demand so that they cannot keep up with production.
The service clothes and work clothes produced at the factory are well received by the employees of the Yangdeok Hot Spring Cultural Recreation Area and the builders of the Pyongyang General Hospital. In addition, Knitting products of Changgwangsan Mountain, which are sold in commercial service networks including Pyongyang 1st Department Store, satisfy the demands of consumers in their shape and quality.
The secret lies in empowering the factory to develop new products and improve the quality of products.
The factory workers are constantly updating the pattern of knitting clothes by establishing the principle of multi-product and miniaturization, which increases the number of products and limits the production amount of each product.
The factory holds a new product fair once a week and conducts generalization projects by job, work group, and individual, while introducing elected products into production on time.
In the preparation workplace, various knitting fabrics are produced in a timely manner by guaranteeing the full operation of the expectation, including the Yangmyeondae ventilation and the outer surface ventilation.
Producers of weaving workshops are increasing the utilization rate of automatic transverse looms in a timely manner.
The factory's enthusiasm for developing and producing more knitted garment products that contribute to the improvement of people's lives in factories filled with patriotic intelligence of overseas compatriots is not high.
