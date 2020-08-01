Zambia Courts Chinese Investment
LUSAKA. — Zambia’s Ambassador to China Winnie Chibesakunda has met with Cheng Qiuyan, director general for Guangdong Provincial Foreign Affairs Office to discuss investment in Zambia’s priority sectors.
During a reception hosted by the Foreign Affairs Office, Ambassador Chibesakunda and the director general agreed to work together to attract Chinese investment from the province in Zambia’s wood and wood sub-sector.
Mrs Chibesakunda said Zambia is well endowed with forestry resources that play an important role in the development of the national economy and in improving the living standards of the people.
She stated that China imports raw materials for making furniture from Zambia and that most Africans travel to Guangdong Province to buy furniture, hence the need to set up a factory in Zambia.
Ambassador Chibesakunda observed that Zambia is centrally located and has access to wider regional markets such as COMESA and SADC.
