Côte d'Ivoire: UN Envoy Calls for Peaceful October Polls
Times Reporter
September 28, 2020
As he wound up his week-long visit to Côte d'Ivoire, the special UN envoy for West Africa called for peaceful elections in polls slated at the end of October.
Mohamed Ibn Chambas met President Alassane Ouattara who is running for a third term after his preferred successor died.
The elections are scheduled for 31 October.
Chambas also met three of the president's challengers, electoral body officials and civil society representatives.
He urged all actors to ensure a peaceful and inclusive election and respect human rights.
Côte d'Ivoire's main presidential election challenger, Henri Konan Bédié, called for a campaign of civil disobedience to stop the president from seeking a third term.
Several candidates including former President Laurent Gbagbo and former Prime Minister Guillaume Soro have been barred from running because of previous convictions.
At least 10 people have been killed since riots broke out last month after President Ouattara announced his candidacy.
