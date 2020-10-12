Indigenous People's Day to be Celebrated in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 17
Three of the most important movements in the world today are the movements to repudiate and rescind the Papal Bulls of Discovery and the Treaty of Tordesillas, to tear down the Columbus Statutes in every corner of the world, and to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day. These movements seek, among other objectives, to reclaim and rewrite the history of Indigenous Peoples.
We believe that Indigenous Peoples’ Day is in harmony and alliance with African Liberation Day and Palestine (Nakba) Day. We seek to help tear down racist and sexist monuments and memorials in every corner of Africa, the African Diaspora, and the World. We also seek to help reclaim and rewrite our history, and the history of the world. Permit us to share a bit of history about Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Since 1792, October 12 has been celebrated across the United States and in many countries worldwide as Columbus Day. On March 4, 1907, the 59th United States Congress approved HR 13304: “That there shall be erected in the city of Washington, in the District of Columbia, a suitable memorial to the memory of Christopher Columbus.” From June 7-9, 1912, the Knights of Columbus, President Taft, the U.S. Army, the Marine Corp Band, and 150,000 people celebrated as the Columbus Fountain was unveiled in Columbus Circle at Union Station in Washington, DC. It is the national monument.
In 1934, Congress passed a statute “(1) designating October 12 as Columbus Day; (2) calling on United States Government officials to display the flag of the United States on all Government buildings on Columbus Day; and (3) inviting the people of the United States to observe Columbus Day, in schools and churches, or other suitable places, with appropriate ceremonies that express the public sentiment befitting the anniversary of the discovery of America." In 1968, Columbus Day became a federal holiday. Five decades later, Columbus Day celebrations are still being held.
Indigenous Peoples' Day began in South Dakota in 1989. In October 1991, Columbus Fountain in DC was spray painted with graffiti reading "500 Years of Genocide" during a wreath-laying ceremony by the Knights of Columbus. Vernon Bellecourt of the American Indian Movement, and others, protested at that site, and other sites across the U.S., countless times. The All-African People’s Revolutionary Party supported them, and we continue to support them, uncompromisingly. Indigenous Peoples' Day was instituted in Berkeley, in 1992, to coincide with the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Columbus in the Americas. Hundreds of campuses, cities, counties worldwide have instituted Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and taken Columbus statutes down. On October 8, 2019, the D.C. City Council abolished the celebration of Columbus Day, and replaced it with Indigenous People’s Day.
Chief Billy Tayac and the Piscataway Indian Nation, the American Indian Movement (Mid-Atlantic), the A-APRP (GC) and a number of other organizations are organizing a 1st Amendment-protected protest against Columbus Day, and a Celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day from 12 (noon) to 4:00 pm on October 17, 2020, at Malcolm X Park, at 15th & W Street NW in Washington, DC. We were forced to reschedule it because of the storm. It will be livestreamed from our website (a-aprp-gc.org)
Several Go Go Bands, including the band that originated the “bounce beat,” have expressed an interest in performing a Salute to the Piscataway Indian Nation and Tayac Territory, and their support for the institutionalization of Indigenous Peoples’ Day in DC. If possible, they will appear at a 1st Amendment-protect rally at the Reeves Municipal Building, 14th and U Street NW, Washington, DC from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. We want to rock that corner one more time for the good time.
We need your help to secure a truck (stage) and sound, and to live-stream this history-making Go GO Salute. Please make a contribution TODAY, at www.paypal.me/paroots02
Pay Pan-African Roots using PayPal.Me
Go to paypal.me/paroots02 and type in the amount. Since it’s PayPal, it's easy and secure.
Bob Brown
paroots02@yahoo.com
(202) 239-2676
