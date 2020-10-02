NMG Restructures Newsroom in Digital Transformation Drive
Friday, October 02, 2020
Churchill Otieno who has been appointed Nation Media Group's Head of Development and Learning.
Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
By Cecil Odongo
What you need to know:
Group Editorial Director Mutuma Mathiu named veteran journalist and digital editor Churchill Otieno as the Head of Development and Learning.
Washington Gikunju has been moved from Managing Editor of The EastAfrican to Head of News.
Nation Media Group has made editorial changes and internal reorganisation as it embarks on implementing its digital transformation in line with the changing media reforms worldwide.
Announcing the changes, Group Editorial Director Mutuma Mathiu named veteran journalist and digital editor Churchill Otieno as the Head of Development and Learning.
Mr Otieno will play a critical role in the execution of the group’s digital expansion strategy through the newly launched online platform, Nation.Africa.
Mr Mathiu moved Washington Gikunju from Managing Editor of The EastAfrican to Head of News, where he will play a pivotal role in the formulation and execution of an integrated news process that will enforce and catapult integrity in news gathering, implement the Group Editorial Policy and Guidelines as well as house style.
Other appointments
Further, Saturday Nation Editor Wayua Muli was named Lead, New Ventures, Vera Okeyo Diversity and Inclusion Editor and Catherine Wanyama, formerly Editorial Manager, Co-ordinator, Quality Desk.
Kudrat Sehgal is the new Product Innovation Lead while Lynette Mukami will be the Engagement Editor.
Bernard Mwinzi retains his role as the Managing Editor for the Weekend editions, while veteran John Kamau, who was the Head of Content, will now be Managing Editor in charge of Projects.
Veteran Ugandan journalist Daniel Kalinaki now becomes Africa Editor and Managing Editor of The EastAfrican.
John Kiplagat is the Head of Production while Sunday Nation Assistant Editor Leonard Guchu takes the role of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Editor.
Alex Ndegwa is the Enterprise Editor.
The newly-created Community Editor’s position has been filled by Kenfrey Kiberenge, while Daily Nation Assistant Editor Harry Misiko becomes the Growth Editor.
