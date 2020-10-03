Sudan Peace Deal Ushers in New Era of Hope, Prosperity: Egypt's PM Madbouly
Ahram Online
Saturday 3 Oct 2020
The peace agreement represents a decisive step towards establishing comprehensive peace throughout Sudan, the Egyptian cabinet said in a statement.
Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Saturday that the peace deal signed between Sudan's transitional government and rebel groups reflects "the rational African will" that aspires for stability, justice, and democracy, adding that it also ushers in a new era of hope and prosperity for Sudan.
Earlier today, an Egyptian delegation headed by the prime minister arrived in the South Sudanese capital Juba to witness the breakthrough deal that is meant to put an end to decades-long regional conflicts that have left millions displaced and hundreds of thousands dead.
Sudanese paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo – best known by his nickname "Hemeti" – signed the deal on behalf of Khartoum.
The deal was also signed by the Sudan Revolutionary Front, which comprises rebel groups from the war-ravaged western Darfur region, as well as the southern states of Blue Nile and South Kordofan.
Representing Egypt, Madbouly signed the deal as a guarantor. The deal was also signed by Chad, Qatar, the African Union (AU), the European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN), who also put their names to the agreement as guarantors.
The Egyptian PM said in a speech during the event that "Egypt appreciates the serious and good efforts exerted by Sudan since the launch of the Juba negotiating platform, which has culminated with the inking of the final agreement."
Egypt has supported this platform since the beginning, Madbouly said, noting that it participated in its establishment by inviting the Sudanese armed movements to sort out their affairs and demonstrate their intention to achieve peace during the conference Egypt hosted in Ain Al-Sokna city in 2019.
Madbouly stressed that "the enforcement of the deal is more important than signing it."
He added that political, economic, developmental, security, and social responsibilities oblige all signatories and regional and international parties to support post-peace entitlements.
He assured that today's gathering affirms the potential for surmounting every dispute and building cooperative relations based on the common interests of all African leaders to achieve prosperity on the continent.
Madbouly expressed Egypt's keenness to continue working with Sudan to boost the various aspects of the partnership between both countries.
The summit was attended by Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, head of the Transitional Sovereign Council General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, and South Sudanese President Salva Kiir.
Also in attendance were several foreign officials including the US Special Envoy for Sudan Donald Booth, African Union Chairman Moussa Faki, and the heads of state of Ethiopia, Somalia, Djibouti, Uganda and Chad.
The Egyptian cabinet said in a statement on Saturday that Egypt welcomes the final signing of the peace agreement and praises the sincere and tireless mediation efforts by South Sudan.
The signing of the peace agreement represents a decisive step in the efforts exerted over many decades to establish comprehensive peace throughout Sudan, the Egyptian cabinet statement said.
Egypt also affirmed that it stands by Sudan and asserts its full solidarity with the brotherly country during this defining stage in its history, the Egyptian cabinet said.
“Within the framework of the unified destiny and the bonds of brotherhood and solidarity that have brought the two countries together since ancient times, Egypt will spare no effort to work to support stability, prosperity and development throughout Sudan, in order to meet the legitimate aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people for a better tomorrow,” the statement said.
