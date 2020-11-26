Ethiopian Authorities Say TPLF Planning Maikadra Style Massacre in Mekelle
Ethiopian authorities accuse TPLF of planning a Maikadra style massacre in Mekelle city – presumably the last stronghold of Tigray People’s Liberation Front loyalists and leaders
Maj. Gen. Mohammed Tessema (photo : FDRE Defense Force page)
borkena
November 24, 2020
TPLF leaders and their forces have lost control of much of the Tigray region in less than two weeks after they launched a “preemptive attack,” on Ethiopian Defense Force military bases in the region, killing hundreds of unsuspecting soldiers who were either sleeping or unarmed at the time, they are now believed to be in Mekelle.
The revenge for the losses was horrifying. In Maikadra, TPLF forces and a youth killing squad called “Samri” massacred more than 600 ethnic Amhara residents. Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, has released a preliminary report about the massacre, saying the number of victims could rise.
As the 72 hours ultimatum to surrender given to TPLF forces that is under siege in Mekelle ends, Ethiopian authorities express concern that the TPLF has plans to carry out Maikadra style massacre in the city.
Major General Mohammad Tessema, Director-General of the FDRE Defense Force Indoctrination, said on Wednesday that TPLF has prepared Ethiopian and Eritrean Defense Force uniforms to be used during the planned massacre of residents of Mekelle city.
On Tuesday TPLF spokesperson, Getachew Reda, appeared on Tigray TV to state that people in Mekelle will resist what he called “invading army” with all that they have got including knives and whatnot.
However, the TPLF is yet to respond to the allegations. The Ethiopian Defense Forces surrounding the city are reportedly on standby waiting for an order for action from the Defense Chief of Staff, General Berhanu Jula.
Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check task force has shared, on its social media page, a statement about concerns of a massacre in Mekelle. It reads as follows:
“TPLF junta preparing to repeat the Mai-Kadra massacre in Mekelle”
Major General Mohammad Tessema, Director-General of the FDRE Defense Force Indoctrination
(24 November 2020)
• the TPLF junta has been undertaking various preparations to repeat the massacre it committed in Mai-Kadra in the State’s capital, Mekele city.
• the group is carrying out a special operation by some of its fighters disguised as members of the Eritrean military. This was made possible with millions of Eritrean military uniforms produced at the Almeda Textile factory in the city.
• The TPLF group rather shamelessly announced a few days ago that they have annihilated the 21st Division of the Raya Front and that their troops seized Adwa by mowing down the Ethiopian army, which marched there. However, I have visited all those places with other military officials where residents of these areas have expressed their displeasure at the junta.
• The TPLF’s plot to misinform the international community and the people of Tigray was foiled. Desperate, the TPLF is left with the only tactic it knew so well-that of massacre. The junta was preparing to repeat the massacre of innocent people it committed in Mai-kadra and that they had set up special assassins to carry out the attack.
• Deliberate distortion is another tactic being employed to make it look like the group has captured a certain areas, with some agents doing TV stand-ups in those areas.
• the group’s leaders are trying to make the law enforcement campaign look like a civil war against the people of Tigray. However, the people of Tigray testify that the campaign only targets the extremist group. They have demonstrated their support for the army in areas under its control and are expressing their displeasure at the junta.
• The extremist group was relying on massacre to gain the support of the international community by pretending that the Ethiopian and Eritrean forces had massacred innocent people. This group has no compassion for the people outside of power.
