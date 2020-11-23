TPLF Fired at Least Three Rockets at Bahir Dar in Ethiopia
This is for the third time that TPLF fired rocket attack at Bahir Dar, seat of Amhara regional state, in less than a week
Image purportedly showing rocket that TPLF fired at Bahir Dar on Monday morning. (Photo : SM)
Borkena
November 23, 2020
Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) fired at least three rockets at Bahir Dar in the early morning on Monday. It happened around 6:20 a.m. local time.
According to eyewitnesses who shared the story on social media, three loud explosions were heard in the city. It is unknown where exactly the rocket hit.
A picture was circulating on social media purportedly showing the fired rocket in the sky before it hit the ground.
The regional government did not disclose the extent of the damage at this writing, and it is unclear if there are civilian casualties.
No comments:
Post a Comment