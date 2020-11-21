Zimbabwe Defense Forces Hailed for Defending Territorial Integrity
Herald Reporter
The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) has remained resolute in executing its constitutional mandate of safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity, contributing to regional peace and security, and advancing socio-economic development, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said.
Presiding over the graduation of Junior Staff Course 37 at Manyame Airbase in Harare yesterday, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said ZDF would continue investing in training.
“ZDF has remained resolute in discharging its constitutional mandate of defending the country’s territorial integrity, independence, sovereignty and national interest, the force continues to contribute meaningfully to international peace and security by participating in African Union (AU) and United Nations (UN) peace operations,” she said.
“Locally, ZDF continue to undertake projects and programmes that are aimed at advancing socio-economic development in the country, all this being achieved through quality training that our defence forces receive at various training institutions.”
“Government despite competing demands, remains committed to supporting training and staff development by availing required resources. Training and staff development are instrumental for the sound functioning of the defence force,” Government was worried by the re-emerging increase in Covid-19 cases, but was committed to fighting the pandemic.
The Junior Staff Course with 16 students from Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) units, started in June and ran for 22 weeks.
The course sought to instil confidence and competence in officers, building on skills and knowledge acquired from basic cadet and other subsequent military courses.
The course did not have foreign students from allied countries due to Covid-19.
The course covered subjects that included staff duties, management, organisational theory, computer appreciation, gender studies, principles of war, air power, decision-making processes, tactics, logistics, training, civil-military relations and peace support operations.
