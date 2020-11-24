Tunisia, U.S. Hold Naval Exercise off Tunisian Northern Coast
2020-11-25
TUNIS, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- A joint military exercise was held by the Tunisian Navy and U.S. Navy Special Forces off the coast of Bizerte in northern Tunisia, the Tunisian Ministry of Defense said Tuesday.
"This exercise is part of the military cooperation between the two countries," the ministry said in a statement.
The exercise "aims to strengthen the operational capacities of the Tunisian naval forces in the fight against illicit activities at sea and coordination in the field of maritime control, search and rescue," it said.
It "represented an opportunity to exchange expertise and experiences between the Tunisian and American navies, and to develop their capabilities," it added.
