FILE: A field worker forms part of a screening and testing campaign at on 17 April 2020 at Marikana Informal settlement aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19. Picture: EWN
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 2,646 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the number of known cases since the start of the outbreak to 765,409.
According to the Department of Health, 86 more COVID-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the national death toll to 20,845.
“Of the 86 deaths, 22 reportedly occurred in the past 48 hours: 13 in the Eastern Cape, one in KwaZulu-Natal, eight in the Western Cape,” the department said in a statement on Saturday.
