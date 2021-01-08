Bobi Wine Alleges Plot to Kidnap His Children
Thursday, January 07, 2021
Ugandan musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine, is arrested by police in the past. He has vowed to carry on with campaigns despite police crackdown.
By Daily Monitor
Ugandan presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine, on Thursday said he received information about a pending attack and kidnap of his children, hence he flew his immediate family members out of Uganda.
Since last night, social media has been abuzz after a photo and travel details of the Kyadondo East MP’s children at Entebbe International Airport were leaked.
In a statement on Thursday, Wine said that his family has been living in fear for the past three years after he announced he would challenge President Yowerin Museveni in this year’s election.
“That is why therefore, when I received information of pending physical attacks on me, my wife and kidnap of our children, friends in the diaspora reached out to us, offered to host them for a while! That does not mean that my wife or I are any safer by remaining around. But our effort is to ensure they don't kidnap one of these minors and try to use them to coerce us into subjugation!” Wine said.
He slammed “regime apologists” for questioning the travel of his children as the January 14 election draws close.
“The regime propagandists should be very ashamed. In a free and democratic country, nobody should live in fear simply because they oppose the government in power. In a free country, a presidential candidate would never have to wear a bullet-proof jacket and helmet in order to go for campaigns! That is the country we are struggling to build. Gen Museveni should even be more ashamed that 35 years later, children have to yet again run away from their country over fears of vengeful attacks!,” he said.
Son's bedroom
At the height of Parliament debate on the Constitution amendment in 2017, Wine and Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana said they were targeted for opposing the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party's plan to scrap the presidential age limit.
Wine said an explosive was hurled at his son Solomon Sekayi's bedroom window in attempt to scare him from the debate.
However, government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo denied the government was behind the blasts.
“The regime has made it a deliberate plot to attack me, and when they don't, attack those who are close to me so as to demoralise me! There is nothing Museveni is not ready to do in order to stay in power against the will of Ugandans!” Wine said.
Several people close to Wine have in the past few weeks been arrested, injured or killed on the campaign trail.
His statement comes days after more than 120 of his supporters were arrested in Kalangala and charged in court. They are still in custody.
