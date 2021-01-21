Egypt Court Overturns Closure of Human Rights NGO El-Nadeem
Ahram Online
Thursday 21 Jan 2021
Egypt’s Administrative Court overturned on Thursday a 2016 decision by Cairo governorate to close El-Nadeem Centre for the Rehabilitation of Victims of Violence and Torture.
The court said it based its ruling on recommendations stated in a report by the State Commissioners Authority.
According to the report, Cairo governorate had not informed the prominent human rights NGO that it had committed violations that should be resolved within a certain timeframe.
The report also said that the governorate did not specify which licensing terms and conditions El-Nadeem had violated, which is not in line with the law and makes the governorate’s decision null and void.
Founded in 1993, El-Nadeem centre provides services including psychological support for victims of violence and torture and periodically issues reports on torture in Egypt.
In November 2016, renowned Egyptian activist and co-founder of the Nadeem centre Aida Seif El-Dawla was banned from travelling.
In 2018, the German branch of renowned human rights organisation Amnesty Human Rights NGO gave its annual award to El-Nadeem centre.
In 2019, France and Germany awarded the 2019 Franco-German Human Rights and the Rule of Law Prize to El-Nadeem Centre and other defenders of human rights around the globe.
http://english.ahram.org.eg/News/399358.aspx
No comments:
Post a Comment