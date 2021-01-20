Global Community Mourns SB Moyo
21 JAN, 2021 - 00:01
Mukudzei Chingwere
Herald Reporter
The global community yesterday mourned the passing on of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Busi Moyo, with embassies in Harare leading tributes for Zimbabwe’s chief diplomat.
The embassies expressed shock and sadness at the untimely death of Minister Moyo who succumbed to Covid-19 complications in the capital yesterday.
Minister Moyo, who had become the face of the country’s re-engagement thrust under the New Dispensation led by President Mnangagwa, had been making steady progress on that front with Zimbabwe now beginning to enjoy warmer ties with countries formerly regarded as adversaries.
In its condolence message, the Chinese Embassy said it continued to stand strong with Zimbabwe to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic and all the challenges in the coming years.
“The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe is deeply saddened by the passing of Hon Lt Gen Dr SB Moyo (Rtd). Dr Moyo has been a dear friend to China and a strong supporter of the deep friendship between China and Zimbabwe. His outstanding contribution to the excellent relations between the two countries will be forever remembered.
“In this sorrowful time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and to the Government and people of Zimbabwe. May our condolences bring peace during this painful time,” said the Chinese Embassy.
The Russian Embassy in Zimbabwe said: “Embassy’s condolences on the passing away of Lt Gen (Rtd) Hon Dr Sibusiso Busi Moyo.”
UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Melanie Robinson said she was saddened to hear of the death of Minister Moyo.
“The UK stands by Zimbabwe in its fight against Covid-19,” she said.
Neighbours South Africa said: “May our Minister @MinisterSBMoyo’s Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.”
Head of delegation of the European Union to Zimbabwe Mr Timo Olkkonen eulogised Minister Moyo through a message posted on his Twitter handle.
“Very sad news indeed about the passing away of @MinisterSBMoyo. Zimbabwe has lost a professional Foreign Minister and @euinzim a great interlocutor. My sincere condolences go to family, friends and colleagues.
“While we had a fair share of differences of views and opinions, I always valued our frank, open and good humoured exchanges. We could always tackle even difficult issues head on. I will miss those exchanges,” he said.
The Canadian government, through its embassy in Harare, also condoled with the Moyo family saying: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr Sibusiso SB Moyo due to Covid.
“We extend, on behalf of the Government of Canada, our heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Zimbabwe.”
“The Embassy of Italy in Zimbabwe and staff are deeply saddened by the loss of Minister of @MoFAZW, Mr SB Moyo. Ambassador Carlo Perrotta and the Embassy staff send their condolences, heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of @MinisterSBMoyo,” reads a post on the Italian embassy’s Twitter handle.
The Swedish Embassy in Zimbabwe said: “Ambassador @PehrsonA and the Embassy of Sweden in #Zimbabwe express sincere condolences on the passing of Hon Minister SB Moyo to his family, friends and colleagues.”
Posting on his Twitter handle, MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa, a strong critic of Government, also mourned the departed diplomat.
In his message, Chamisa paid homage to heroes Morton Malianga and Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba who are expected to be buried today at the National Heroes’ Acre.
“We note with sadness the passing on of Dr SB Moyo & Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba. We extend our condolences to both the Moyo and Gwaradzimba families.
“Our sympathies are also with Cdes Mukudzei Mudzi and Morton Malianga’s families. Both Cdes sacrificed everything to free our beloved country,” said Mr Chamisa.
