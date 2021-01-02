NMG Journalist Arrested in Uganda While Covering Bobi Wine
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
This is the moment the Nation Media Group journalist, Derrick Wandera, who is attached to Daily Monitor, was led into a police vehicle in Kalangala where NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine was campaigning.
A journalist with the Nation Media Group Uganda publication Daily Monitor, Derrick Wandera, has been arrested while covering the National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine on the campaign trail.
Mr Wandera was arrested in Kalangala District in Uganda.
His arrest followed that of another Ugandan scribe, BBS TV journalist Culton Scovia, who said she was accused of “giving live updates” before she was released.
Remains unknown
Journalists on the ground say the reason for Mr Wandera’s arrest remains unknown since he was seen on duty capturing moments when Bobi Wine and his campaign team were besieged by police in the same district.
Mr Wandera was, by press time, being reportedly driven to an unknown location in a police van with a team of journalists in hot pursuit.
The journalists were covering the incident where Bobi Wine and his bodyguard were besieged and led away by police at Kalangala.
