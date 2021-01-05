President Díaz-Canel Attends Anniversary Celebration at Siboney International Clinic
The President attended the commemoration at the institution which has helped make Cuba a safe destination for those who visit, while contributing to the economy and the sustainability of our free, universal Public Health System
January 5, 2021 09:01:25
Photo: Estudios Revolución
President of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez attended the commemoration of the fifth anniversary of the Siboney International Clinic, an institution specializing in aesthetic medicine and quality of life, helping to make Cuba a safe destination for those who visit us and, at the same time, contributing to the economy and the sustainability of our free, universal National Public Health System.
After touring several departments - where patients from the diplomatic corps accredited in Cuba, the Mariel Special Development Zone, residents and visitors from abroad are assisted - Díaz-Canel presided the celebration with a hundred workers and their families on hand.
Siboney director María Isabel Martínez Martín reported that the institution was the country’s leader last year in generating exports of medical services, with a contribution that exceeded 764,000 dollars.
In 2020, she added, 7,513 more patients than the previous year were served at the Clinic; 88 new contracts were signed with joint ventures and international companies working in Cuba; while also supporting the country’s battle against COVID-19, processing tests and advising companies In Mariel.
Also participating in the event were Deputy Prime Minister Roberto Morales Ojeda and Minister of Public Health José Angel Portal Miranda.
